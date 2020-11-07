Regular readers of my column recall that I focused on kitchen items of the past several weeks ago. Then, last week I turned to the disappearance of wallpaper in recent years. Both of these columns generated many comments.
It was a discussion with The Tribune’s managing editor that provided the impetus for today’s column. In response to my wallpaper column, he indicated that he finds the use of plastic in homes to be more objectionable than wallpaper. So, while you may not use it today, you must have memories of plastic being used in homes, back in the day.
In my discussion with the managing editor, he talked about the use of bowls of plastic fruit, largely found on kitchen or dining room tables. Now, do not be surprised to learn that some people still hold on to this practice. When you look at a bowl of fruit, you can always tell if the bowl contains fake or plastic fruit — the dust is a dead giveaway. Perhaps I should put our managing editor in touch with Jamie Wiebe, who published “What Ever Happened to Decorating with Fake Fruit” in his Aug. 30, 2018 online article. Wiebe points out that fake fruit had its heyday when picture-perfect mansions were desirable and homeowners used fake fruit to mirror the atmosphere of the countryside. If you ever had a bowl of plastic fruit, you can probably still visualize bananas that never turned brown, grapes that never dried up and apples that never rotted.
One benefit, however, artificial fruit eliminated those annoying fruit flies. But as many have said, plastic fruit is outdated, inauthentic and I say, belongs, back in the day.
We all have memories of our parents, neighbors, or friends protecting their furniture with plastic covers. This was not just any type of plastic cover, but custom-made plastic covers. When I was a child, it seemed as though all families had plastic furniture coverings. I readily recall my parents’ living room furniture, mainly the couch or sofa and chairs covered with plastic. Plastic even covered the pillows. As I recall, the plastic was ordered at the time the furniture was purchased and a person came to our home to measure the furniture. In some cases, the plastic covers were ordered and fitted on the furniture prior to being delivered. Perhaps you recall times when new furniture was delivered to your home without plastic covering and sitting on the new uncovered furniture was not allowed. Frequently, throw covers were placed on the furniture until the plastic was installed. After all, the main objective was to protect the furniture; to keep it in pristine condition, free of stains and spoils. This was especially important for struggling families determined to keep their brand new furniture looking new as long as possible. Some of you can still recall the squeaky sound made when you sat on the plastic covers. Before the air conditioning days, sitting on plastic covers was a real challenge, especially when it was hot and your clothes became damp with perspiration. You may also recall when the home became a bit chilly, the plastic covers cracked. I have no recollection of the plastic being removed from our furniture. Once the covers went on, they stayed on. I often wonder if family members ever had the opportunity to enjoy the true beauty of the furniture. In some cases, the plastic came off once the children were grown and moved out of the home. Plastic covers were also popular in homes with pets. Those of you unaccustomed to plastic covered furniture may have wondered, when visiting others that decorated with it, if something was wrong with you, being required to sit on plastic covers. I came across an internet posting where a person commented on her neighbors propensity to cover everything with plastic; not just the sofa and chairs but the television, VCR and anything else in site. Many see plastic covers as unpleasant, making the room unpleasant and uninviting. Those that had removable plastic covers only removed it when there were special guests, back in the day.
For the families that had plastic on their furniture, in all likelihood, they had plastic runners on the floors in the hallways. Plastic was also found on windows in the past. Quiet as it is kept as our folk would say, some people still have plastic on their windows today. A good friend told me that he recently obtained an estimate to replace two drafty windows in his dining room. After getting a price of $750 each, he went to a home improvement store and secured plastic that he installed over the windows with the help of a hair dryer. This eliminated the drafty windows. I must confess in the mid-1960s, I had plastic installed on the seats of my automobile. Do not laugh, some of you did this also and perspired like crazy on hot days if you did not have air conditioning. But, this is something many of us did when purchasing a new automobile, back in the day.
Some people believe that the popularity of plastic in homes is an ethnic thing that’s associated mainly with Black and Italian families. While I cannot find any evidence of this, the use of plastic in homes appears to be a generational thing tied to moving from limited means to having household items that families worked hard to acquire and were determined to protect. While I do not want to get anyone upset with me, let me suggest that if you still have plastic on items as described in this column, make plans to eliminate them as they are clearly practices that belong, back in the day.
