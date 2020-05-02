Kittrels can be reached at backintheday@phillytrib.com or The Philadelphia Tribune, Back In The Day, 520 S. 16th St., Philadelphia, PA 19146

Last Saturday, as I sat on my deck in the warm afternoon sun, I visualized Morgan competing with Villanova in the mile-relay races, during the late 1950s and early 1960s.

Kittrels can be reached at backintheday@phillytrib.com or The Philadelphia Tribune, Back In The Day, 520 S. 16th St., Philadelphia, PA 19146