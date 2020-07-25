I get great use out of the Nextdoor: Local Neighborhood website. On this site, you can get rid of items at a cost or give them away; you can also advertise for goods and services that you may need.
Some people post information useful in one’s everyday life. The great thing about Nextdoor: Local Neighborhood is its safety. Every neighbor must verify their address and use their real names.
Nextdoor: Local Neighborhood helped me locate someone to power wash and stain my deck, change outdoor flood lights, and weed the rear of my property. I have given away seven director chairs, 15 picture frames, two commercial speaker stands, fishing rods and tons of magazines. I have also purchased masks, an Allen Iverson bank and a quality Lionel train set.
Now, this column is not to promote the website, but if you feel that it can be useful, you may want to try it.
Today’s column, however, was inspired by something else that helped people become “neighbors” or friends from a distance: pen pals.
There was a posting on the nextdoor website that highlighted a North Carolina nursing home that was seeking pen pals to write to residents. The person who submitted the posting recognized that during this pandemic, many seniors are feeling lonely and isolated. Do you recall when pen pals were widespread, back in the day?
Some of you, in my age bracket, are undoubtedly surprised at the mention of pen pals. You, like many, are of the opinion that the pen pal has been left in the past. Technically, you are correct. However, there is a modern variation of the pen pal that has resulted using computers and text messaging to create terms such as “key pal” and “e-pal” where people exchange messages other than by way of handwritten letters.
The old notion of a pen pal is a person with whom one exchanges letters; quite often occurring between two individuals that live far away and have no personal contact.
While the intent of an email is the same, most people still prefer a handwritten letter. There appears to be a sense of excitement in receiving a letter from a pen pal as opposed to an email. The pen pal experience of the past has an additional benefit in that it helps to improve writing skills. The email or technical methods allow for more immediate responses and save money.
On the other hand, the internet has negatively impacted the number of traditional pen pals. This is unfortunate because the traditional pen pal was a more formal activity with the personal touch of handwritten letters. This was a special, back in the day memory.
Our pen pal days often started in our language classes. Usually it began with identifying someone in another country. If it was a Spanish class, you wrote to someone in a Spanish-speaking country who may have become your pen pal. Your Spanish language pen pal wrote to you in English. It was a way to practice the language that both individuals were learning and to foster a new relationship with someone in another country.
It also enabled both parties to learn about the other’s culture such as families, schools, foods and way of life. It was not unusual to share pictures of one another. Unfortunately, there was little or no opportunity for the pen pals to meet. While the meetings were unusual, they did occasionally occur when one of the pen pals was going to school or vacationing in his or her pen pal’s country. So, what is the history of the pen pal, as we knew it, back in the day?
An online article, “The Origin of the Pen Pal,” on June 10, 2015, by someone identified only as Jessica points out that there seems to be considerable confusion with regard to when the official pen pal relationship was established. Based on items that I have read, it was in the 1930s.
Jessica points out that the Student Letter Exchange has been assisting in coordinating pen pals since 1936, when a teacher decided that his students should connect with students in other countries. She states, “The phrase itself seems pretty self-explanatory — a pal you pen letters to and these relationships have existed as long as writing utensils and paper, but who coined the phrase?” From what she reported, there is no consistent answer.
But, you should know that pen pals remain alive and well today, although significantly limited. Its survival can be seen in the various clubs and organizations that exist around the world, dedicated to preserving and expanding the world of those engaged in pen pal life. And there are still pen pal relationships that can be found on the internet.
Because of remaining interest, June 1 is set aside for observing National Pen Pal Day to let pen pals know how much they mean to one another. For generations many have participated in the pen pal experience and the relationships created have resulted in lifelong friendships; friendships that began, back in the day.
In my column of June 14, 2020, I encouraged our readers to reach out to family members, friends and loved ones by telephone during this period of social distancing. While telephone calls should be made on a regular basis, this pandemic provides an ideal time to reach out and touch others more than we might have in the past. Returning to the practices of a pen pal provides an additional opportunity to maintain, reestablish and develop relationships as many have done, back in the day.
