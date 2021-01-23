Last week I stopped into The Tribune’s Advertising Department where I encountered two employees who were scrutinizing a headline in a section of our newspaper. The headline read, “We Been Knew.” I was asked if I understood its meaning. Not knowing resulted in their enlightening me of its meaning from Urban Dictionary: “We’ve known it for a long time” or “I told you so.” This expression is often associated with Black American vernacular English or Black slang.
Out of curiosity, I called a close friend in North Jersey who has regularly drilled down on issues affecting Black folk. This friend Eugene, also known as Mkuu, was involved in the movement of the late poet, Amiri Baraka. I asked Eugene if he was familiar with the term and he pointed out that I must know it; that I certainly heard it in conversations with others in the past. He told me to simply add “that” to this saying and sure enough, “We been knew that” was quite familiar to me. Thus, I decided that today’s column would highlight Black sayings, slang words or other terms that were widely used by Black people, back in the day.
A young man that I met back in 1975, while working in North Jersey, remains a good friend today despite the distance in where we live. In our regular conversations, he has two lines that are indicative of how many communicated in the past. Invariably, the conversation will go like this: “Kittrels, I was out the other day and I bumped into ‘thingamajig’ and he told me that ‘whatchamacallit’ was not doing well.” He would continue talking about these two individuals without ever mentioning their given names. It was as if I knew exactly to whom he was referencing. Yes, terms from the past but some folks continue to use them today. Do you have friends that say, “Everything is copacetic,” meaning that everything is OK and there are no problems? What about “do not try to bogart me” which can be substituted with “do not try to gorilla me.”
I know you old school folks are familiar with “do you have my bread” or “the eagle flies on Friday.” For you millennials, they both refer to money.
In spite of the wording, this one has nothing to do with money, but something more intimate: “the bank is closed.” As one of my high school friends would tell me: do not go there. I will not for after all, this is a family-oriented newspaper. You still hear this phrase today, “he has game.” Yes, this phrase is only used by brothers. You must know that one having game is the traditional lover. So, in discussing Black-used terms with another close friend, he reminded me of the South African comedian, now a late-night television personality, Trevor Noah, and his monologue of his efforts to be Black when he arrived in the United States. I had the opportunity to observe a YouTube video in which he spoke about learning and perfecting the phrase, “You know what I mean” until he perfected it; he understood that using it would clearly make him Black. Noah also identified, “This you?”. This is another phrase that he practiced to use as evidence of being Black. Interestingly, I did not hear these phrases during my era, back in the day.
I know that many of you heard the following phrases or terms: “Don’t let the right hand know what the left hand is doing,” “Don’t bite the hand that feeds you,” “Don’t take a knife to a gunfight,” “Stay in your lane,” “Don’t talk out of both sides of your mouth.”
There were phrases we mainly heard from our parents such as “You have not lived long enough to be tired” and “’I don’t know’ is not an answer.” So, you are trying to keep something secret and do not want others to know the source of your information. “The word on the street” was a common phrase that was used. How often did someone say to you, “The scuttlebutt is …..” Then there is “Quiet as it’s kept ...” also a phrase that is used when one is offering sensitive information that must be kept secret. This phrase is one I never used because it made little or no sense to me. “Fair to middling,” is another phrase that I have avoided; it is redundant and does not seem to register a complete thought.
Boy-girl relationships produced some interesting sayings. Now, you know that they originated with Black folk given their creativity and humor. Did you know a young lady that was attractive, came from a successful family, and lived in the “right” neighborhood? Where I grew up such a young lady was “500,” “siddity” or “a looker.” Now, if she was also of a fair complexion or light-skinned, she was a “red-bone.”
For young ladies that had numerous, close male relationships or boyfriends, there were terms or phrases to describe them such as “fast,” “being out there” or one I never heard that was shared with me by a Tribune staff member, “pass around Pat.”
Now, who could forget how single women were labeled if they got pregnant. I have not heard of someone being “knocked up” since, back in the day.
I was warned by The Tribune’s managing editor that if all of the basic terms I was aware of were used, this column might be endless. So, perhaps this column will cause you, with a pad nearby, to begin jotting down those phrases and terms that were indigenous to Black folk in the past. For you millennials, some may appear to be silly, but keep in mind that terms you use today such as “jawn,” will someday be regarded as being from, back in the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.