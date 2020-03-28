We all are negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. It has resulted in scary times. One of my friends claims that the government is not telling us the truth; that there is no coronavirus problem. He believes the government is unwilling to tell us that there are aliens from outer space in our midst.
In spite of my friend’s humorous belief, there is no doubt that there are serious health concerns and financial consequences that are resulting in uncertainties. The emphasis on social distancing is also taking its toll. We cannot go shopping at the malls; banquets and dances by clubs and organizations have stopped; church services have been canceled; and, even going to work has been curtailed. We find ourselves with little to do.
So many of you, like me, are spending considerable hours at home watching television. Last week, after becoming tired of watching my favorite cable news program, I started channel surfing and eventually came across a channel that specializes in old movies. It was my luck that I caught one of my favorite cowboy movies. So, limited in activity by the coronavirus disease, I sat and watched Shane, one of the iconic cowboy movies from back in the day.
It was back in 1953 when I watched this movie at The Leader Theatre at 41st and Lancaster Avenue, but watching it on television quickly brought back much that I had forgotten. I could not forget that Alan Ladd played the role of Shane. For those of you who have never seen the Shane movie and need motivation to google and watch it, just think of the lyrics by Isaac Hayes in the soundtrack of the Shaft movie; Shane was one bad mother, shut your mouth. While I remembered Alan Ladd, I had forgotten about Van Heflin. I had also forgotten about one of my favorite supporting actors, Elisha Cook Jr., perhaps unknown to many of you. Elisha Cook is memorable for the many cowboy movies where he was gunned down, just like in Shane. Jack Palance dressed in black with a gun on each hip brought back memories of his gunfighting prowess. His almost slow-motion ride on his horse into town was special. As a young boy, my friends and I would marvel at his being one cool but bad character.
As I began watching this movie, I quickly recalled its plot. Shane was a gunfighter with a mysterious past. I had forgotten that Shane was a drifter hired as a farm hand by a local rancher, Joe Starrett played by Van Heflin, who lived with his wife and son. Shane’s past as a gunfighter, was unknown to this family, but this characteristic was vital in helping the family and others to retain ownership of land they had legally settled. Even though Shane was a movie, it bothered me to see a ruthless cattle baron use rogues to intimidate Joe Starrett and other settlers in an attempt to take their land.
It also bothered me back in the 1950s, when I first saw this movie, and continues to bother me 65 years later. Shane went into town with Joe Starrett’s son, Joey, and was taunted by some bad men while in a saloon to buy a soda pop for Joey. Although Shane left without incident, on another occasion, with Joe Starrett, beat several men that were involved in ridiculing him. The conflict between the homesteaders and those attempting to steal their land escalated to the point where Frank “Stonewall” Torrey played by Elisha Cook Jr. was gunned downed Jack Wilson, played by Jack Palance and the unrest escalated. At his funeral, the settlers decided to retaliate and the response from Joe Starrett resulted in one of the most memorable fights between two cowboys that I have ever seen. The fight between Shane and Starrett was over who would go into town to meet with those trying to steal the settler’s land. Alan Ladd was victorious, and he decided to go into town on his own to and to confront the gang of rogues and to negotiate a settlement of ownership of the settler’s land. Joey loved Shane but was very upset when Shane won the fight with his father, because Shane used the butt of his gun to knock his father out. In a touching scene, Joey told Shane that he hated him because of what he did to win this fight.
Friends with whom I discussed this movie all recounted, Joey running behind Shane on foot as he rode into town. Shane enters the saloon and has a gunfight with all present while Joey watches from under the saloon’s doors. Can any of you still see Joey under the saloon door sucking on a peppermint candy stick? What a scene and what a moment. Shane kills all of the fighters including Jack Wilson played by Jack Palance. Shane rides away, heading out of town, bleeding as Joey cries out over and over “Shane come back; comeback Shane.”
So, during this time when the coronavirus pandemic has you confined to your homes practicing social distancing and it becomes a struggle to find things to do, do as I have done. Find an old movie on television. You may look for movies such as, Gone With The Wind, The Dirty Dozen, or The Bird Man of Alcatraz. I am going to do this but will stay with a cowboy theme. It will not be the Shane movie again, but it will more likely be another cowboy movie. The next time it will probably be The Gunfight at OK Corral, the one with Burt Lancaster and Kirk Douglas, another of my favorites from back in the day.
