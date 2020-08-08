It is here again! I need not take time to elaborate on what the “it” is. You know that the past several weeks have been unbearable. If you ask me in what way, I will conclude that you just got back from outer space. The hot weather has been brutal!
Almost yearly, I find myself at the point of considering a column about the ways we managed to stay cool, without air conditioning in the past. Because I had previously broached this topic, I debated whether to write about this subject again. My decision was influenced by an unexpected event. As I sat at my desk at The Tribune, I received a text message from my wife informing me that we had lost power because of the effects of tropical storm Isaias. Of course, no power meant no air conditioning.
For the rest of the day I checked to see if the power had been restored. No luck! I arrived home and still no power. The next morning, same results. When I checked with PECO, my heart sank: Saturday, Aug. 8 at 11 p.m. was the projected time for power restoration. How ironic that this situation would be the impetus to write about not having air conditioning in the past. I could not only recall how we survived without air conditioning, but I could borrow some of the ways we were able to survive, back in the day.
Shortly after arriving home, I borrowed something that my late Uncle Douglas, from White Plains, New York, often did. As a child, when he came to visit in the summer, he would sit outside on the porch. I did as my Uncle Douglas used to do and went out back to sit on the deck. Maybe you recall sitting outside on the porch or stoop telling jokes, war stories or gossiping until you were really tired; so tired until going into the hot house did not matter because you were ready to fall asleep. This was what I did and after a warm shower, I was ready for bed.
Believe me, just like in the past, it worked. I began to think about other ways we escaped the heat in the past: the cellar was a place to escape hot weather before the air conditioner days. Back then, there were few if any finished basements. I would spend many hours in the cellar to get cool. In fact, it was not unusual for people to sleep in the cellar, back then. Going down into my finished basement, was a thought if things became unbearable. Unfortunately, without power, I did not have the option of turning to an electric fan. I have a second-floor ceiling fan that can cool our entire home but without power, it was useless. In the past, family members would gather around the table or window fan to stay cool. Other than our ceiling fan, there is one other electric fan in our home. Before you ask, if I was about to use this fan or any other fan if I had power, the answer is no. I had no thoughts of borrowing a page out of my parent’s play book for keeping cool during hot weather; they placed a bucket of ice or a large block of ice in front of the fan. Finally, my wife had closed the blinds and pulled down the shades earlier in the day, to keep the house cool. This was also practiced by our parents, back in the day.
The challenges we face due to the pandemic, makes it impossible to do some of the things we did in the past to escape the heat. Believe me, all kinds of thoughts went through my mind as I contemplated many days without power and yes, air conditioning. Going to an air conditioned mall was not an option as many stores are closed.
Going to a local bar where air conditioning was so powerful until the windows frosted up was out of the question. Finding a good movie at a theater is not possible as most theaters are closed. As I pondered how long I would have to deal with no power, I delved deep into the ways people survived hot weather in the past. Did you stretch out on a linoleum-covered floor to get cool? I could get a water ice but it would not replace the snow-balls from the past.
Returning to the days of a dip under the fire hydrant would be an alternative but at my age, not practical. Going for a swim is something that many are reluctant to do unless it is in their own pool, not a public pool due to the virus. If it is travel by automobile and if there is no air conditioning, perhaps the best you can do is to put down the window. The small vent window next to the front and rear windows have been left, back in the day.
My all-time favorite memory, relative to keeping cool, involved a cousin and I have shared this many times. This idea would not be relevant for my dilemma since an operating refrigerator would be required. While no one in the family knows how long my cousin had been doing this, it ended abruptly when his mother came home early from work one extremely hot afternoon. He was sitting in front of the opened refrigerator with his feet propped up in the refrigerator.
Thankfully, neither this approach nor any of the others mentioned in this column had to be embraced for an extended period of time. Contrary to the time frame given by PECO, my power was restored prior to finishing the first draft of this column. But writing it brought back memories, some not too fond, of surviving without air conditioning, back in the day.
