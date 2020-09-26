Neighborhoods containing our childhood memories have deteriorated but are rebounding. We have seen this mainly in South Philadelphia but practically all neighborhoods are now impacted.
This rebuilding has resulted in increased property values and taxes that longtime residents cannot afford. While attending a funeral during this past year at the New Bethlehem Baptist Church at 4036 Aspen Street, I was amazed at the rebuilding in the area. I could not help but to think about where I once lived, which is within walking distance of this church; an area that is also experiencing redevelopment.
In spite of mixed feelings with regard to gentrification, I acknowledge that I am pleased to see this area being returned physically to the type of neighborhood that I fondly remember from the past. I wondered if you also have fond memories of your old neighborhood, from back in the day.
There are at least two other people reading this column that have such memories. I make this point as a result of an email I received from Samuel and Mary Harrison who indicate that they are lovers of this column. Their email described how on June 27, they revisited the area around the 1900 Block of 33rd Street, where it all began for them.
They lived in a third floor apartment with Samuel’s brother and his wife. He recalled the heat of the summer with no air conditioning and how they would go across the street and sit on a park bench in the shade of the trees to plan their future. He commented that they would walk around the entire reservoir, talking and enjoying each other’s company.
While the Harrison’s made much progress in their family, educational and professional lives, on their fiftieth wedding anniversary, they found themselves back in their old neighborhood. Gentrification had spread throughout their old block; diversity was obvious. Their old home was now a ‘single family home’ and looked to have been remodeled. The bench where they routinely sat seemed so much lower now.
As they sat there, memories similar to those I experienced outside of New Bethlehem Baptist Church, euphoric memories as they described them, began to flood their minds. At some point, Mrs. Harrison and her husband both sat in silence, watching people walking their dogs, riding bikes and simply observing the busyness of everyday life.
I plan to do this in a future visit to my old neighborhood and you might wish to do this also. Dabbing their eyes, Samuel and Mary returned to their car and headed home. They both felt blessed and grateful to God for their many years together and for allowing them to have the experience of celebrating fifty years together and resurrecting memories of their old neighborhood, back in the day.
While my visit to New Bethlehem Church inspired me to travel back to my old neighborhood, I was touched even more by the Harrison’s account of their visit to their former neighborhood. Our old neighborhoods were the only neighborhoods we knew. These neighborhoods were once neat and clean; they were the neighborhoods we loved and cherished, not necessarily for their physical characteristics, but for the intangibles. These neighborhoods reflected economic independence.
In spite of our upward mobility, many of us find the need to return to these neighborhoods for services that we cannot find in our newly settled, integrated, suburban neighborhoods. Women sometimes return to go to the hairdresser; men return to go to the barbershop. We return to buy and eat soul food. Some of us return to the neighborhoods to go to church. With but a few exceptions, we return to be funeralized.
Back in the day, however, there were many other places that were found right in our own neighborhoods that allowed us to stay in our neighborhoods and support the neighborhood businesses; we could obtain quality goods and services in establishments that we owned.
Think back to your old neighborhoods and you will probably recall that one could always find a shoe repair shop in every neighborhood. I will never forget the store that sold but one item – live chickens. So, you need ice for a cookout or a party? Today, you go to a store or the supermarket and you purchase ice. Back then, you went to the neighborhood icehouse.
Do you remember when you could buy a milk shake at your neighborhood drugstore? You truly recall the old neighborhoods of the past if you remember a Chinese laundry. There was a time when the family doctor made house calls. Certainly, you recall the viable shopping strips, the Avenues, where necessities and luxuries could be purchased. Back then, there were even several movies in walking distance to where most of us lived
Yes, many neighborhoods have changed for the worst but they are now on the rebound. Besides the physical structure of the neighborhood, many of us remember these closely knit communities that shaped our personalities and instilled within us strong value systems. As we abandoned our neighborhoods, they declined. This decline resulted in a loss of hope for economic growth and development.
For some of you reading this column, there is hope. Do as the Harrisons and visit your old neighborhoods; make a financial investment, perhaps in your old home; do not let others take from us what was once ours. Talk to your children and grandchildren about these neighborhoods of the past. Emphasize the good schools and let them know that there was little or no crime. Take them on a trip to that time in our history when our neighborhoods were clean, well-kept, rich, full of excitement and character; take them on a trip to our past, as it may help them to understand that our neighborhoods today could be the way our neighborhoods used to be, back in the day.
