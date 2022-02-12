I become annoyed when I receive a telephone call at home, on my mobile telephone or in my office and the caller asks for me by my first name. More annoying are telephone calls to my home where the caller asks for my wife by her first name. In all of these instances, I ask the caller if he or she knows me or my wife. What becomes a messy situation is when the callers use my first name but introduce themselves as Mister, Miss or Misses. When I challenge them by inquiring how they are Mister or Misses and I am Alonzo, the callers become lost for words. If the caller uses my wife’s first name, I indicate that they must know her well; they usually become flustered. At times, I explain to the caller, in such situations, that a female calling one’s home and asking for the man by his first name could be problematic when the call is taken by his wife. This could also be true when a male calls a female and asks for her by her first name. As I tell them, they have no idea what is going on in a person’s home and could be contributing to an already “hairy” situation. I suspect that many of you have received telephone calls with the caller asking for one’s spouse by their first name. Usually, the calls involve telemarketers. One of my dear sisters would put the caller through “the ringer” in such situations, insisting that the caller start over and ask for her husband with the pre-fix Mister. If the caller did not, my sister would tell the caller to call back when they are prepared to ask for her husband by Mister. As I thought more and more about callers using the first name of others, my mind traveled back in time to names or terms that many of us used in greeting others. So, what are some of the pet terms that you used when greeting a friend, acquaintance or even a stranger, back in the day?
Some of you regularly use the term “homeboy” or “home girl” or “homey” when greeting someone. Others may regularly refer to a friend or associate as “brother” or “brother man.” Still others refer to friends or associates as “my man” or “main man.” Is “family” a term that you use when greeting a relative or close friend? I know that “sister” is a common refrain in your interactions with females. He or she is my “baby” is regularly used when referring to someone with whom you have a close relationship. With regard to those with whom you are close, there is the term “significant other.” But, the one term that is all encompassing and can be used in a variety of circumstances is “friend.” You have been in situations with people that you do not care for but still they are your “friend.” So, how many of you refer to someone you know as “sweetie?” A well known Pastor that I know constantly refers to others as “my love.” My own Pastor regularly uses the term “honey child” in referring to others. A good friend, refers to young men he knows or even those that are complete strangers when he encounters them as “son.” In situations where one has no favorite terms to use in conversing with others, it is not unusual to refer to the individual as “you.” How often have you heard a younger man refer to one of his elders as “pops?”
Black folks understand, through real life experiences, that not all greetings are acceptable. In fact, some of these so called greetings are hurtful. Referring to Black adults as “boy” or “girl” or “gal” is offensive. As a group, being referred to as “you people” is also offensive. I cannot omit the “N word” as many of you have had this despicable term directed at you. Like some of you, I have also been involved in conversations with my white counter-parts where the terms “Negro” and “colored” comes out of their mouths. I have also observed movies where whites have used the terms “darkie,” “coon” and “Nigra.” These are terms that you do not want to hear and if directed at you, often result in fiery debates or even fistfights. Some of you may think that others would not dare approach you with one of these terms. Well, think twice; it has occurred and not by accident but deliberately; and, I must say that such experiences were not limited to the encounters in the south. There are other back in the day terms that may not be as hostile but yet offensive, when referring to a female such as “broad,” or males as “slick” and “loser.”
A friend of mine refers to everyone as “captain.” An employee at The Tribune, when trying to make a point, refers to men, as “junior.” I suspect that some of you refer to others as “cousin” or “cuz.” What about “dude,” “slick,” “money” or “Sonny?” “Mr. Clean” is a term that has been used and continues to be used for men that dress in a sharp manner. One of my deceased fraternity Brothers had his favorite. When coming into contact with anyone, he always called them “blade.” A friend offered me the term “slice” but I did not hear this in my circles. Perhaps you did! Then there was the term that many young men loved to be called, “smooth.” “Cool cat” is also embraced by many in the same manner as “smooth.”
I encourage all of you to look back to your developmental days. No matters where you were reared, I bet there was someone or many that were addressed as “Buster,” “Sarge,” “Blood,” “Curly,” “Buddy,” or “Bo.” If you recall people being referenced with these names or had one of these labels applied to you, there is no doubt that you are legitimately from back in the day.
