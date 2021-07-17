Many of us have experienced damaged fall and winter clothing because we did not properly prepare for moths and other cloth eating insects such as termites, cockroaches, carpet beetles, crickets, fire bats and silverfish known to invade our closets and other storage spaces. Hopefully, you took the necessary precautions. If you have failed to take precautions, you may attempt to salvage your wardrobe by turning to some of those practices that helped us to avoid moth holes and other indications of damaged clothing, back in the day.
Each year, I make every effort to move my winter clothing into a basement cedar closet; I did so about a month ago. I dislike this annual task, but I recognize its importance if I want my wardrobe to be in good shape in the fall. Prior to having a cedar closet, I relied on an old standby from the past; a product that was extremely reliable and used by some of us but certainly by our parents and grandparents. Some of you have memories of moth balls or moth flakes. Both products kept little wool eating creatures from chewing and eating your favorite sweater, suit, blanket, or other wool garments. One major concern with moth balls is their likeness to gumballs or candy and can be dangerous if mistakenly eaten by children and pets. Moth balls and moth flakes served the same purpose as today’s cedar blocks, shavings, sprays, and oils. Unlike back in the day, many people now have cedar closets that are particularly effective in controlling moths. Some people have turned to using cedar chips just as moth products were used, back in the day.
Just the mention of moth balls or moth flakes causes some to reflect on the days when these items were placed in dresser drawers together with sweaters, gloves, scarves and other wool items and then covered with plastic which served as a seal. Back then, we did not have plastic storage containers, which could be clamped tightly in order to retain the odor of the moth product. The storage boxes used then were not air tight. Thus, the odor of moth balls and moth flakes would be with you for the entire year. Some individuals had cedar chests; legitimate cedar chests and not make-shift ones created from old toy boxes or similar boxes. Others had garment storage bags in which moth balls or flakes were placed to protect their garments. In those days, when one entered a home, that distinctive moth ball odor was immediately evident. This experience may be a reminder of the days when you came into contact with someone who was wearing clothing that was recently removed from moth balls or flakes and the smell was so intense until you had to excuse yourself from their company. Maybe you were the designated child to air out the clothing or other items that had spent months in moth balls. Did you hang them outside on the clothes line? You may recall that even when these garments hung outside for days, the smell of moth balls would not go away. One of my memories, of the odor of moth balls, is associated with church. When attending church as a child, someone would often sit in close proximity to me and it would be quite obvious that they failed to air out their clothing adequately.
I remember the days when garments were taken to the cleaners to be moth proofed. A manufactured chemical, perchloroethylene, was primarily used for dry cleaning fabrics but is no longer used as it caused medical issues. Some of you might recall those days. While this technique has disappeared, what cleaners now offer as a protection from moths is “cold storage” of winter clothing. For those of you that own expensive furs, I suppose that you place them in cold storage for the summer. There are alternatives to using cedar closets, cedar blocks, shavings, spray, oil moth balls or moth flakes. Just as some of our parents used to do, you can air out your clothing in the hot sun. You can also put items like sweaters in clothes dryers. Both of these techniques will kill any moth eggs. You can simply shake out and brush your wool garments to remove moth eggs. While it is a great deal of trouble, you can follow the practice of an associate and freeze clothing in a tightly sealed bag. Once thawed, the clothing is placed in an airtight container. I have also been told that herbs, purchased from health food stores, can be used as a natural repellent of moths. The herbs should be wrapped in handkerchiefs or other small material and then hung in closets or placed in drawers. Of course, taking clothes to the cleaners and getting them cleaned before storage is important in keeping moths away.
If you do not see any evidence of holes in your fall and winter clothing, then it may not be too late. If you want your clothing to be free of damage when preparing for wear in the fall, try some of the methods mentioned in this column. This will enable you to avoid the costly repair of an invisible weaver or discarding the item in the trash. You can be confident that your clothes will be fully protected just as they were, back in the day.
