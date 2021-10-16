I acknowledged having limited cooking skills in several previous columns. I attributed this lack of skill to my father who prohibited me from being in the kitchen; he viewed cooking and kitchen related activities as female tasks. I did take Home Economics in junior and senior high schools but what I learned to make was limited. I recall learning to make cinnamon toast and vaguely how to make pancakes. I know that there were other items but these two come to mind.
You would think that my ability to cook had improved since this was some seventy years ago. Well, it did in a limited manner. You see, the cooking I started to do in the 1960s and the cooking I do today are directly tied to an invention attributed to Percy Lebaron Spencer. In the 1940s, Spencer accidentally stumbled on a phenomenon which caused candy to melt in his pocket; an accident that led to experiments that resulted in the creation of the microwave.
The first commercially produced microwave is not what we find in kitchens today. At its inception, the cost was approximately $5000.00, was about six feet tall and weighed approximately 750 pounds. With significant advances, countertop microwaves were introduced for home use during the 60s. The 70s saw an explosion in sales of microwave ovens. In 1971 only about 1% of US households owned a microwave oven and there were only about 40,000 sold. By 1975, there were a million microwaves sold annually in the United States; today, 90% of American homes have a microwave. However, there appears to be a movement back to slower cooking methods, much like back in the day. Let’s face it, you will never be able to properly cook a steak or bake bread in a microwave, which has decreased the demand for microwave ovens.
Many people feared the microwave, believing that it was harmful to one’s health. Some people refused to use one but many embraced its advantages. In the past, when I made hot tea, I boiled water, placed a tea bag in the cup, poured the water into the cup and allowed it to steep. Now, I put a cup of water in the microwave, heat the water, remove it from the microwave and insert a tea bag. I love bacon and eggs for breakfast. In the past, I struggled to cook my bacon in a frying pan and then clean the pan to fry my eggs. After breakfast, there was the arduous job of cleaning up and putting things away. Today, with the microwave, the job is much easier. Using a microwave bacon tray, I place my bacon on the tray, cover it with a paper towel and put it in the microwave for several minutes. I then crack an egg, mix it in a cup and place it in the microwave for one minute. This requires a total preparation time of less than five minutes with just a tray and cup to wash. But this was not how bacon and eggs were prepared, back in the day.
Perhaps you recall times in the past when something was taken out of the freezer that was to be prepared for eating within a relatively short period of time. Maybe you placed the item in hot water to defrost. Today, the microwave has become a Godsend in such instances. Just last Monday, I had forgotten to take a muffin, my favorite breakfast item, out of the freezer the previous evening so that it would be ready to eat in the morning. So, my frozen muffin went into the microwave for approximately twenty seconds, and it was ready to eat. You know what would have happened in the past. Just like other frozen foods, we waited and waited for the food to thaw and then add the amount of time that it actually took to cook the food during the pre-microwave era. We waited for at least an hour for sweet potatoes to cook in the oven; hot dogs stayed in a pot of boiling water for several minutes; and we waited longer periods of time for chicken and meats to come out of the oven. Even cooking something as basic as popcorn was popped in a container that you place over a fire on the stove and shook it as it was held over the fire. The mention of popcorn reminds me that it was one of the first things to be cooked in a microwave, back in the day.
A co-worker told me that she does not use a microwave as anything cooked in it makes her mouth itch. As previously mentioned, others believe microwave ovens are harmful. But, if you do use one, to heat up a cup of coffee, prepare a frozen dinner or yes, make popcorn, thank Percy Spencer for his curiosity that resulted in the creation of the microwave oven, back in the day.
