My friend sent me a joke email about The Pillsbury Dough Boy, a great icon of the mascot community, but what I took away from this email was the memories of other brand and service mascots. What product or service mascots do you remember some that have even survived the test of time and resurrect fond mascot memories from back in the day?
When it comes to mascots, it is hard to avoid an image of the “Umbrella Girl” with the slogan, “When It Rains It Pours.” She was created in 1914. You may know that this is the mascot for Morton Salt Company; one of the longest running and most recognizable brand mascots in the country. Then there is the muscular, smiling character that goes by the name of Mr. Clean. He is still around today and is the mascot for the household cleaning products produced by Proctor and Gamble. Many of you are very familiar with the Quaker Oats mascot. Some thought that this mascot was based on the founders being Quakers. Some thought that he was modeled after William Penn. But according to several Internet sources such as triviahappy.com, it was randomly selected after one of the co-founders read about the image of Quakers: purity, honesty, and integrity.
I am sure you know the mascot Smokey the Bear. With the United States Forest Service stymied fighting forest fires as a result of able-bodied men being off to war, efforts were made to educate the public about the danger of forest fires and to promote fire safety. Thus, Smokey the Bear was introduced.
You must go back to the 1930’s for Elsie the Cow. Some argue that this Borden Dairy mascot is the oldest of all mascots. Some of you are old enough to remember climbing up on the X-Ray Shoe-Fitting Machine that was a common fixture in children shoe stores back in the fifties. Any thought about these machines, immediately take me to the Brown Shoe Company. If you are in my age bracket, you will remember Buster Brown who was the mascot of this company. How many of you have memories of this mascot, his sister Mary Jane, and his dog Tige? Buster Brown was a very well-known mascot back in the day.
For many Black Americans, some mascots generated considerable controversy. One of the most controversial mascots was Aunt Jemima. Aunt Jemima pancake mix goes back to 1889 and the character came from a minstrel show. It may interest you to know that the original actress to portray Aunt Jemima was a former slave. But with pressure from Black organizations, Aunt Jemima’s features and characteristics changed. In spite of the controversy, Aunt Jemima remains one of the most successful advertising icons of all time. Uncle Ben that advertised Uncle Ben’s Rice and Little Black Sambo are other Black mascots that generated controversy.
There are two mascots that cannot be ignored. Tony the Tiger, the mascot for Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes is known by most. Then there was the Tiger whose tail hung out of the gas tank of our automobiles as we drove around. Yes, the Exxon Tiger was infamous for the commercial that said, “Put a tiger in your tank.” You should know that the Kellogg Tiger and the Exxon Tiger were two different Tigers but they produced a trademark controversy.
The use of mascots goes back to the early 19th century. Olivia Abbe in an on-line article, "Brief History of Mascots" provides an easy read about mascot history. As you recognize, some have come and gone over the years. Hopefully, this column provided you with a glimpse of the world of mascots, primarily focused on products and services that took you, back in the day.
