As we move into the holiday season, my mind continually turns to the way things used to be during this time of the year. Like me, some of you visualize organized efforts by people in businesses, classrooms, churches, and families preparing for gift exchanges. Putting names on slips of paper and placing them into hats, boxes or bags, for individuals to select a slip remains an integral aspect of gift exchanges during the holiday season in some quarters. Clearly, it is not as popular as it used to be. This process describes a Pollyanna, something that many of us participated in, back in the day.
That you are not familiar with the term Pollyanna is not surprising. What I do know is it is a process for exchanging gifts at Christmas time and I have personally been involved in several of them in my family, school, clubs and places of employment. The nice thing about this gift giving activity is the ability to involve a large number of people and control costs for gifts. So, how did it work? Once those in a particular group agree to participate, their names are placed on a slip of paper and placed in a hat, bowl or other container to be drawn at a designated time.. A price is usually established for the cost of the gift. On the chosen day, those participating gather together and exchange gifts. I have not participated in one in many years. While I regard a Pollyanna as useful and it eliminates the drama associated with Christmas gift shopping, the Pollyanna is “not my cup of tea.” I just do not like them; in fact, I am not fond of receiving Christmas gifts or any gift, at all.
My problem with a Pollyanna stems from my experience with my family. Invariably, one of my wife’s cousins seemed to always draw my name. Now, everyone that knows anything about me recognizes that I only wear bow ties. But, this cousin would always gift me with a traditional straight tie. Just like receiving a non-Pollyanna gift that I did not want, did not like or could not use, I would do as most and pretend that I liked the gift, knowing that it would go into a drawer, never again to see the light of day. Sometimes it would be tucked away to be recycled on another gift giving occasion. Occasionally it ended up in “The Purple Heart” donation box. Then there is the behavior of a former co-worker whose behavior in a Pollyanna was disgusting. This co-worker’s Pollyanna gift was usually a ball point pen he had secured from a local bank as a give-a-way. He even took time to box and wrap it. You bet, he was “blessed out” by his colleagues. This Pollyanna experience was more distasteful and obnoxious than any I recall, from back in the day.
Gift Exchanges are known by a number of names. The White Elephant gift exchange and Secret Santa are some of the most popular Christmas gift giving processes. Other names for a Pollyanna type of gift exchange include Thieving Elves, Rob Your Neighbor, Snatchy Christmas Rat, Cutthroat Christmas, Redneck Santa, Grinch Exchange and Eskimo bingo.
Let’s take a look at one of them; the White Elephant gift exchange. This requires at least four participants where each one brings a useless gift that has been lying around one’s home and is a burden to the person making the gift. The gifts are placed in a central place with each person drawing a number to decide the order in which a gift would be selected. After the selection by the first person, it is opened. The second person can select a new gift or steal the gift of the first person. The following players can choose to pick an unwrapped gift from the pool or steal a previous player’s gift. There are other rules for picking and retrieving gifts but after all players have had a turn, the first player gets a chance to swap the gift he or she is holding for any other opened gift. The selection of a gift and keeping it versus stealing someone’s gift continues until all gifts have been selected. Of course, there can be modifications and other variations of these rules. Believe me, there were many variations to the basic rules, back in the day.
Whether it is gift giving in a personal or more direct level, or in one of the organized gift giving activities such as a Pollyanna, it is still not too late to organize a gift giving activity; it would bode well for building and maintaining relationships just as a Pollyanna did, back in the day.
