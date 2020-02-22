When I am unable to fall asleep at night, I twist and turn. During these sleepless hours, I focus on my days, as a student in the Philadelphia School District. My fond memories at Martha Washington Elementary School, Mayer Sulzberger Junior High School and West Philadelphia High School are priceless.
I certainly received an invaluable education, but my relationships and experiences also contributed to the person I am today.
The home environment in which I was reared had much to do with me not using profanity. However, Martha Washington’s principal, Marie Chase, had a practice that solidified that practice. Students caught using profanity had to fill a cup with soap and water to rinse out their mouths.
On the outdoor safety patrol at “Marthy,” a young man wearing a white safety belt, stood on the corner directly across from me and fiddled with a guitar. I had no idea that this young man, McCoy Tyner, would hone his musical skills on the piano and eventually become a world class jazz pianist.
At Sulzberger Junior High School, I encountered Von Clay and Stanley “Kitten” Haywood, both of whom became professional boxers. At West Philadelphia I met and developed relationships with guys such as the late Ronald Merriweather who became a Philadelphia municipal judge; the late Joffie Pittman who became my dentist; Ray Scott who became a professional basketball player; and, Robert “Bobby” Hooks who fulfilled his dream of becoming a Hollywood actor.
There were two school experiences that have left me with stories that I regularly share with others. At Martha Washington, in Ms. Hall’s fifth-grade class, she asked a student, Alfred, to stand and spell calf. Alfred rose to his feet, faltering as he attempted to spell this word. At Ms. Hall’s insistence that he spell calf, the letters that he named were C-O-W. Ms. Hall with her finger pointed at his nose yelled, “Alfred that is not how you spell calf.” Alfred’s response was, “Well, what the f- — (using an expletive) that is the mother of the calf.” Alfred was immediately ushered out of the classroom and with no due process, no evaluation and no family conference was placed in special education or what was then called, OB.
Then there was an event at West Philadelphia High School where a group of boys threatened to attack me. In the gymnasium, a group was playing basketball and I prevented a ball from going out of bounds. I was surrounded by 50-plus boys as I left the locker room. One questioned why I had bothered the basketball. This sounds crazy, I know as what I did was quite innocent. The next thing I heard was “Let’s grease him,” words back then that meant beating someone up. As the group converged on me, a voice rang out from a landing above the area where I was about to be attacked, “Leave him alone. Lonnie (my nickname), come up here with me.” These words came from James Adams, affectionately called, “Black Buster,” a student that everyone feared. It was like the E.F. Hutton television commercial — when Buster spoke, everyone listened.
The crowd of boys parted, creating a path for me to join Buster. He then told the crowd of boys that no one should ever mess with me. Now, this is a school story that I have told over and over again. There is no doubt that Buster prevented me from getting a major whipping and protected me all of my years at West Philly High. While all of the personalities and the various events are just a few of my dear memories of school, the lunchroom experiences stand out as much or more than others; I have fond memories of the lunch room at Sulzberger Junior High School and West Philadelphia High School, from back in the day.
So, what happened at Martha Washington, you may ask. If you were around in the 1950s, you will recall that we went home for lunch in elementary school. So, the lunchroom experience began with junior high school. If you are male and recall those days, lunchrooms, bullies, and gang members went hand in hand. It was commonplace for tough guys to stand near the entrance of the lunchroom to demand one’s lunch money.
Many fights started at the entrance of the lunchroom. You may recall standing in line to pick up your lunch and paying once you reached the end of the line. So, what food items were typically available? I vividly remember mashed potatoes and meatloaf. Perhaps this is why I shun meatloaf today. Then there was melted government cheese on warm bread. Because of government cheese, macaroni and cheese was also popular in the lunchroom. Of course, there were hot dogs and baked beans, a favorite of many students. Some of you may remember how some of the ladies piled more than usual food on plates when they thought the child was in need.
Could we reflect on school lunches without memories of those sheet cakes with excessive vanilla or chocolate icing? Many of us did not have this experience as we brought our lunch from home. Just writing about hot dogs and baked beans brings to mind a young man that arrived at school on day with his lunch that featured a baked bean sandwich. Yes, a baked bean sandwich. As the school lunch program was years away, there were no free lunches and families did all they could to enable their youngsters to survive, back in the day.
In some schools, there were separate lunchrooms for boys and girls. However, after lunch we all mingled in the schoolyard; jumping rope, boxing, flirting, telling jokes and having much fun. These experiences were a part of the school-lunch period that enabled us to develop into responsible and wholesome boys and girls, back in the day.
