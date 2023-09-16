Some of life’s best plans do not always materialize. Such was the case last week when our newspaper had planned to carry a story in this past Tuesday’s edition about the celebration of my cousins, James and Mary Miles, 76th wedding celebration that occurred on Aug. 31. Well, the article was abandoned as God had other plans; James Miles was called home and passed two days before the article was to appear. James’ wife, Mary, is my oldest living first cousin; her mother Beatrice, and my mother Jessie Belle were sisters, the daughters of Roszella Singleton Reid who was born in Walterboro, South Carolina, in the late 1800s.

Thus, the Miles family has been on my mind over the past several days and my thoughts kept going back to the piece that had been scheduled for our newspaper. The article was written by their granddaughter, Sonati Dosson, and it is very compelling and inspiring. Thus, I wanted to share parts of her article with you as it is evidence of Black family life, something that has disappeared from the way boy/girl and husband/wife life used to be, back in the day.

Alonzo Kittrels can be reached at backintheday@phillytrib.com or The Philadelphia Tribune, Back In The Day, 520 South 16th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146 The views expressed in this column are not necessarily those of The Philadelphia Tribune.

