Some of life’s best plans do not always materialize. Such was the case last week when our newspaper had planned to carry a story in this past Tuesday’s edition about the celebration of my cousins, James and Mary Miles, 76th wedding celebration that occurred on Aug. 31. Well, the article was abandoned as God had other plans; James Miles was called home and passed two days before the article was to appear. James’ wife, Mary, is my oldest living first cousin; her mother Beatrice, and my mother Jessie Belle were sisters, the daughters of Roszella Singleton Reid who was born in Walterboro, South Carolina, in the late 1800s.
Thus, the Miles family has been on my mind over the past several days and my thoughts kept going back to the piece that had been scheduled for our newspaper. The article was written by their granddaughter, Sonati Dosson, and it is very compelling and inspiring. Thus, I wanted to share parts of her article with you as it is evidence of Black family life, something that has disappeared from the way boy/girl and husband/wife life used to be, back in the day.
Sonati’s article was written under the caption, West Philly Wonders: Happy 76th Wedding Anniversary to James and Mary Miles! She went on to state:
“Join us in celebrating the 76th wedding anniversary of James and Mary Miles, two of West Philadelphia’s living legends! We can’t help but ask the question, “What’s the secret to a loving marriage that spans over seven decades?” We need answers!
This year marks 76th years of marriage, friendship, love, triumph and commitment for these two West Philly natives. James Miles and Mary Gethers started their love story in the 1930s as young teens, (16 and 14 years old respectively) going to Ward AME Church located on 43rd Aspen Street, where they are still members today. James recalls walking to Overbrook High School instead of riding the trolley, just so he could save 15 cents in car fare and take Mary, who attended West Philadelphia High School, to see movies on Lancaster Avenue.
The two continued growing together in their relationship, eventually wedding on Aug. 30, 1947, at their home church. The newlyweds went on to raise two children, and much later welcomed, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren to their family’s rich legacy. The Miles have lived through the neighborhood’s many changes, some for better and others for worse. They’ve always chosen to be a positive pillar that others could count on and look up to. They’ve been blessed to maintain good careers, mentor younger generations, experience travel to several countries, and create a lasting legacy for their family. The Miles always chose to remain rooted in their beloved West Philadelphia community, where it all began.
James at 98 years old (before his passing) says the secret to a long lasting marriage is “choosing the right mate and always working together towards a better future.” Mary at 96 years old attributes their lasting success to building a “strong foundation in God, church and family.” Their marriage inspires their families, friends, and the community at large. May their continued love and commitment be an inspiration to us all.”
Given my past columns that focused on life in the past, I did not want to past this article by and leave it on a shelf or saved in my computer. Hopefully it will be impactful as a way for us to live our lives; the way that many did, back in the day.
Alonzo Kittrels can be reached at backintheday@phillytrib.com or The Philadelphia Tribune, Back In The Day, 520 South 16th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146 The views expressed in this column are not necessarily those of The Philadelphia Tribune.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.