For the vast majority of you, July 2 was just another day. But that was not the case for Edgar Ray Dudley. You see, it was an important day in his life because it was his 92nd birthday.
I decided to focus on his birthday in today’s column for several reasons: He is my Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity brother, my Salem Baptist Church family and my dear friend. And his story — a family story — is one in which many can relate. Additionally, reaching such a milestone deserved special attention.
However, the typical options such as get-togethers at one’s home, at a restaurant or going to a bar for a drink were not possible due to the pandemic restrictions that mandate social distancing.
Thanks to two young ladies, his niece Deana Jones and close friend Lorraine Ricks, something else was in store for Edgar. Although they could not have activities such as those from bygone years to celebrate one’s birthday, they found a way around it. They managed to preserve a practice that many of us embraced in the past and displayed it on this special day. Deana and Lorraine found a way to demonstrate love and compassion, qualities that were routinely a part of our way of life, back in the day.
Friends and loved ones coming together to do something special for special people in their lives fosters precious memories. The past was full of such activities. I have a family photograph of my grandmother, Rose Zella Singleton Reid sitting in a chair in front of her three daughters, Malvina Reid Knight, Beatrice Reid Gethers and my mother, Jessie Belle Reid Kittrels, on one of those birthday moments. You undoubtedly recall similar events in your lives where special attention was given to someone special. These events are often captured in photographs but most definitely in memories.
So, I, along with many friends, did not hesitate when the notice went out for Edgar Dudley’s surprise birthday celebration. We wanted the occasion to be special and memorable. So, in keeping with the directions of the organizers, we met on the parking lot and a street near Oxford Presbyterian Church, which is blocks from Dudley’s home for a drive-by birthday celebration. Some participants were concerned with forecasts of rain, but this day turned out with weather set for a king, as old folk used say.
Notices went out to friends, neighbors, church members and fraternity members to gather at 2 p.m. on July 2. Everyone arrived promptly and by 2:15 p.m., the 15-plus automobiles were winding their way down Gowen Street and eventually turning onto Wadsworth Avenue to pass the home where Edgar Dudley has lived for more than 35 years.
We blew our horns and gave shootouts as we approached the table in front of his home where he was seated. Neighbors yelled out the number of years they have lived together on the same block, church members ushered words of praise and, his Kappa Brothers gave the traditional fraternity hand signal and uttered the words, “Phi Nu Pi.”
Well-wishers handed gifts and cards to the event organizers and in return were given cupcakes. The gleam in Edgar Dudley’s eyes revealed his deep appreciation for this show of affection. His niece, Deana said, “The twinkle in his eye and the joy on his face was priceless!!! I had not seen that in a while.”
My only regret was that his beloved wife Joy with whom he had been married for 43 years was not there to witness this celebration. I thought about this as I reflected on Edgar’s joy and thought to myself that she was looking down on this celebration with her beautiful smile.
While this column focused on the love shown to my friend Edgar, it is the expression of love and friendship that we all should endeavor to express in our relationships with family, neighbors, friends and social acquaintances. At one time or another, we all have expressed regret about things not done, a quality that our families instilled in us, back in the day.
You need not wait for one’s birthday to show brotherly and sisterly affection. We, as Black folk, routinely showered our love and affection on others through small and large activities. You will recall that there was no homelessness in our communities in the past as we willingly took others into our homes to live until they could “get back on their feet.”
Preparing a meal and delivering it to a neighbor was a way our mothers showed concern for that neighbor. Sharing a dollar or two with someone in need was done without being asked. Of course, joining in to share one’s birthday, as in the case of Edgar Dudley, was something that family members and friends did willingly and out of love.
Let us all embrace this kind of love and thoughtfulness as expressed on this day as we joined in the celebration of Edgar Dudley’s birthday. Life is short and saying positive things and expressing fond thoughts should be in our DNA while people are able to smell the roses.
So during this time when social distancing is the norm and could become permanent as the coronavirus continues its threat, think of your loved ones and friends and jot down things that you will do with them or for them to make their lives more satisfying. Think of some of the warm and caring things that were done by and for our ancestors with love and care, back in the day. Yes, a drive-by birthday celebration is in this category.
