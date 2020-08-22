I have been reading scholarly publications regarding the impact of the coronavirus on one’s mental health. It was not necessary to hear of this impact from academicians, scientists or health professionals; I already knew this.
I suspect that you are like me these days, bored with nothing exciting to do. I frequently think about things I have missed: going out to window shop, eating at my favorite restaurant, taking in a good movie, or, just having friends visit. The emphasis on social distancing has changed much of what we do and I suspect that many of these changes will last for a long time.
Sitting outside of my home earlier this week, my mind started to wander as I attempted to zero in on an event or an activity to make the time pass. I came across an article that was perfect for the day and for my thoughts about my column for this week. This article addressed a relevant issue that was just what was needed for my Sunday trip to the past. It asked if life is better today than it was, back in the day. I will explore this question today.
Let me share with you what I have uncovered through Internet searches and discussions with friends and colleagues. A June 12, 2017 article, “Life really WAS better ‘in the old days’ — according to half of the adults over 50,” in this study. So, it is official.
What were some of the highlights of this study? Many respondents identified the freedom to go out to play at an early age and the fact that people had more respect for each other in the past. According to this article, four out of 10 people miss classic television shows and music of the past. This article also portrayed back in the day as being more desirable because of lower prices. The price of gas was mentioned; the cost and availability of a college education and less traffic on the roads along with fewer tolls were additional issues mentioned for choosing life in the past over life today. Highlights in this 2017 article mentioned that things were built to last and you were confident that your privacy was protected. In the so-called “old days,” your business was not advertised on the internet and social media was not a factor.
Let us not forget that housing was more affordable. These are just a few of the things that were highlighted in this article which focused on the good things about life back in the day
In discussions with friends, family life, family relationships and neighbors, more than anything, were identified as being better in the past than today. Many of you undoubtedly can relate to this. How often have you wished for a return of the days when families came together at the dinner table? When I think about life in the past, those moments around the dinner table are always paramount in my thoughts. Where my mother and father sat, and where my siblings and I sat, are memories that I would love to experience again.
The way family members came together to do simple things such as cleaning, preparing meals, watching television, playing board games, reading books, singing, listening to music and praying are completely different now. Then there are relationships with one another; relationships that embrace honesty, respect, good manners, concern and being one’s brother’s keeper that no longer exist.
I suspect that your thoughts may also turn to things we did in our communities in the past that seldom take place today. Some of you recall neighborhood activities such as children playing safely in the streets, a neighbor taking a bunch of children to the park or for a ride, or going to a neighbor’s home to play. For me, just as expressed by my friends, family life and community experiences, more than anything else also causes me to view life more desirable, back in the day.
In a conversation about this subject with a good friend, the issue of race relations and the state of affairs for Blacks today and in the past surfaced. His position was one with which I am certain many of you will disagree. He pointed out that while life was difficult for Blacks, on balance, he still preferred life of the past as opposed to life today. Even with the horrendous racial challenges that he lived through, the way we lived as a family, as a community, and as decent human beings outweigh the terrible things we are experiencing in our communities today.
With regard to economic challenges, he contends that the past was better than today. Back then, he argued, segregation forced Blacks to do for themselves. We had to have our own. Some of you may recall from my previous columns that this is a position that I embrace as there was something to the economics of segregation, back in the day.
I know that many of you can argue the other side of the coin. You can give countless examples of how you feel that life is better today than in the past. Well, in keeping with one of my favorite sayings, what you see depends on the view from where you stand. You may want to assess, with specific examples, of how life is today and whether life was better, back in the day.
