My father is the man that has had the most significant impact on my growth and development. Then there is The Reverend Dr. Leon Howard Sullivan, who during the early years of my career, afforded me opportunities that paved the way for the things I accomplished. So, as we celebrate the centennial of Reverend Sullivan, I take great pleasure in recognizing his role in my life and the lives of others, back in the day.
Most know about the Opportunities Industrialization Center (OIC) and its founding in an abandoned jailhouse. OIC’s success in training and retraining both unemployed and underemployed individuals for employment is well known. Despite a lack of funds, equipment, or sophisticated plans, an abundance of faith allowed the organization to succeed. From that small beginning in January of 1964, OIC evolved to become a national and international movement with a significant impact on Philadelphia’s economy. But there is an untold aspect of OIC that further attests to the greatness of OIC. It was not planned; nor was it a part of OIC’s mission. It is a story of the impact of OIC, in the development of men and women of color who learned how to plan, organize, lead and control. It is a story of how OIC developed professional and management talent, back in the day.
Prior to the conception of OIC, where could Blacks acquire experiences managing million dollar businesses, purchasing hundreds of thousands of dollars of equipment and supplies or managing real estate? Prior to the vision of Leon H. Sullivan, where could Blacks have opportunities to develop policies, outline a management philosophy and devise a system of rewards and penalties? How many Blacks had the final say in matters of hiring and firing prior to OIC? How many people of color sat on a board of directors or interacted with a bank president or corporate chief executive officer?
When I worked at OIC, there were five Black certified public accountants in the city of Philadelphia. One was in private practice; one worked for OIC’s investment arm while three worked for the Philadelphia OIC; there were few other places for them to practice their trade. Whenever I see John Street, my memories return to times when the two of us shared an elevator in the administration and basic skills building, The Feeder Program, at 1225 North Broad Street. We were young kids back then, learning what it meant to function appropriately in the world of work. Just like those who attended OIC to learn a skill, John and I learned about hard work, as well as organizational and management concepts and principles. OIC prepared me to move forward in life to become executive superintendent of schools in Newark, New Jersey, and eventually superintendent of schools in Willingboro, New Jersey. John Street, as you know, went on to become president of city council and then mayor of the city of Philadelphia
There were many others who learned or honed their skills at OIC. James Anderson came to OIC after spending five years with the Philadelphia School District. His exposure at OIC positioned him to move to a high level job in the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), in Rochester, New York. Then there is Robert W. Bogle, who serves as the president and chief executive officer of this newspaper. So, where did Robert Bogle hone his skills in organizational behavior and development? It was at OIC, of course! Since we traveled together to Phoenix, Arizona in 2001, to attend Reverend Sullivan’s funeral, I know firsthand the importance Bogle attributed to OIC and Leon H. Sullivan in his growth and development. I cannot forget Tyrone Dickerson laboring at his desk as he accounted for the finances of OIC. From Harvard University, where he earned an MBA, he became the owner of a successful accounting firm in Richmond, Virginia. In the same OIC office with Tyrone Dickerson was William “Bill” Turner who also worked tirelessly in the vineyards to ensure that OIC’s monies met the test of federal agencies and the organization’s auditors. Again, because of the exposure received at OIC, experiences that would, otherwise have been unavailable to Bill, he moved on to serve as chief financial officer for one of our regions most successful Black enterprises, PRWT. My very close friend, the late Charles Greene, grew up in OIC with me. Charles was introduced to community relations at OIC where he rose to the top management position in this department. What did OIC do for Charles Greene? OIC prepared him to go on to key executive positions with the Bell Telephone Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and eventually key federal and city government positions. There are others, no longer with us, that we cannot omit. Elmer Young, the trusted administrative assistant to The Reverend Dr. Leon H. Sullivan, became the executive assistant to John Bunting, the president of the former First Pennsylvania Bank. Elton Jolly, who served as president of OIC’s of America, later served as executive director of The Housing Authority. Fred Miller, former manager of operations and executive director of the OIC Institute, became president of Berean Savings. These individuals all developed their management skills while working at OIC. The list of those who grew up in OIC back in the day and moved on to key roles in the private and public sectors is probably more extensive than anyone realizes.
No account of OIC would be complete without acknowledging the person behind the scenes. This person created opportunities and gave support, to the development of this management talent while developing his own skills. Reverend Thomas J. Ritter, OIC’s first executive director, seemingly possessed psychic instincts but often times went unnoticed while working in the shadow of Reverend Sullivan. Much of what he said and did was people-oriented, reflecting great concern for “the folks,” one of his favorite terms. His leadership created a management philosophy which emphasized the human relations approach that greatly aided those of us around him. Not only did OIC assist him in becoming one of the city’s outstanding pastors but OIC also prepared him to become an entrepreneur in his own right. People like the late Tom Ritter are not around to help nowadays as they were, back in the day.
I do not know if Reverend Sullivan fully understood the impact of his movement; a movement that inspired and developed many that went on to bigger tomorrows. I suspect that he had some sense of this untold OIC story based on a conversation I had with him about twenty-five years ago. During a newspaper conference where he was the keynote speaker in Phoenix, Arizona, as he introduced me to one of his children, I could see the gleam in his eyes as he talked proudly of how I grew up in OIC as Director of Personnel and then Executive Director of OIC’s Management Training School. I must say that I was surprised at the details that he knew about my employment history after OIC. But, while Leon Sullivan may not have known all OIC had done beyond training the unemployed and underemployed, those of us who were the recipients of the preparation that came from our relationships with OIC, know and understand. For many of us, not only in Philadelphia but also across the county, we are who we are, what we are and where we are because of our involvement with Opportunities Industrialization Centers (OIC), back in the day.
