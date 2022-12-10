Some of you may not be old enough to remember the days when there were no credit cards. Universal credit cards did not appear until the 1950’s and it was in this decade when Diners’ Club(1950) and American Express(1958) were introduced. These cards could be used at multiple outlets as opposed to cards issued, in the United States, during the 1920s that were restricted to use by companies only in their establishments. So, with no credit card, people needed to save enough money for a purchase or they went without something they wanted or needed.
Some of you recall another practice that was fraught with issues. This practice required the store to record purchased items into a book and having you visit the store regularly to make payments. This practice was popular in neighborhood grocery stores. Keep in mind, in many cases; no one had a copy of the book but the storeowner. Thus, there was no way for one to keep track of what was a legitimate entry. While there were no interest payments, you can imagine that you did pay for having this credit extended to you through the additional, charges added to your book. Once you were on the book, you seemed to remain on the book. Many of us once resorted to this once very popular practice.
This time of the year, with many people participating in holiday shopping, let us return to another practice that shoppers used to make purchases. Some of you recall the days when shoppers turned to layaway to make purchases, back in the day.
If you grew up during the period when resources were limited for many of us, you might recall that one could purchase almost anything by placing it on layaway. Even if you did not engage in using a layaway plan, you probably have memories of your parents, other family members, or friends making purchases through this delayed payment arrangement. It was commonplace for stores to allow shoppers to place merchandise on hold while making small payments until all payments were complete. Some establishments added a fee for layaway purchases. Layaway was easy. Everyone qualified for one since there were no credit checks. Such arrangements involved no risk for the merchant but some risks for the consumer. Perhaps you recall someone that signed up for a layaway plan and failed to make regular payments or failed to complete payments. This happened, quite often around holidays, in particular, Christmas. You know what happened; you lost the merchandise and also the monies paid into your layaway plan. Since credit cards were not readily available, in the absence of cash, the layaway plan was the only way many were able to make a purchase. This was especially true with the purchase of “big ticket items,” back in the day.
My initial experience with layaway was during my first year after graduating college, working my first job. I would often walk down the street from my job and window shop. One day, after seeing a sweater in a store window that I desperately wanted, I went inside to inquire about the price. I was given a price that I could not afford. Upon telling the store manager that the price was more than I could afford, he suggested that I put it on layaway and provided me with a deadline by which the full payment had to be made. I was given a receipt with my initial payment; each time I made a payment, it was recorded on the same receipt while the sweater was held in the store’s layaway room. While I paid no additional fee for the layaway purchase of my sweater, it did open the door for a problem that some of you may have encountered under layaway plans. The ease and simplicity of making these layaway purchases, especially of pricey items, appeared to be quite manageable. However, this plan actually enticed me to overspend, overextend and over-commit myself by making unnecessary purchases, back in the day.
If you grew up back in the day and relied on layaway to make purchases on a regular basis, I know that you had some unexpected challenges. Did you ever have an item on layaway and the store went out of business? The reality is that you ended up without your merchandise and without your money. What happened after you made several layaway payments and then, as sometimes happens, your money became real tight and you were unable to complete the purchase? In some cases, because you did not have clarity with regard to the layaway rules, you forfeited the item as well as your money. Has anyone had an item on layaway only to have it go on sale?
While layaway programs of the past have seen a re-launch in recent years, such plans have drawn the scrutiny of congressional leaders. U.S. Senator Charles Schumer is a staunch opponent of layaway plans because there are no federal laws that control such plans. Think about the old adage, “What goes around comes around,” as this is the case with the return of the concept of the layaway programs today. If you are considering the purchase of something today, and you do not have cash and using a credit card may not be an option, layaway may be an option. Just consider that it is one of those old fashioned ways to get things that you want or to get things you need, just as our parents did back in the day.
