In a conversation with a friend from New Jersey, I discovered that he was unfamiliar with the term jackleg. The term may be unfamiliar with Jersey its, but it is one that has been regularly used in the Philadelphia area. So, I decided to take a trip to a Merriam-Webster Dictionary. I found a jackleg defined as, one characterized by unscrupulousness, dishonesty, or lacking professional standards; lacking skill or training; amateur. In the definition, you find references to a jackleg lawyer. It is further pointed out, that throughout its more than one hundred and fifty year old history in English, a jackleg has most often been used as a term of contempt and depreciation, also referencing lawyers and also preachers. I then wanted to see what “the peoples” had to say about the jackleg and turned to the Urban Dictionary. Here, the words were more descriptive: a jackleg is sketchy or unprofessional. In this dictionary, the jackleg is further described as someone who lacks knowledge or ability to do things properly. It gives a better description of a jackleg as a total, complete doofus who just cannot seem to ever get anything right. If you had past experiences, with the infamous jackleg, mainly for work done around your home, you might recall that despite shortcomings, he was in demand.
In order to get a better handle on the jackleg, I explored how friends and acquaintances perceived the jackleg. Most agreed that the typical jackleg had no formal training in his field of endeavor. Much of what he knew was acquired through on the job training. The jackleg came with no references; he had no truck or automobile bearing his or a company’s name; and a business card was non-existent. If you had experiences with a jackleg, think about how he came to your attention. Clearly, you did not get him from a yellow page advertisement nor did you locate him through an online search. I imagine he came to you following a discussion with a friend who was aware that you had an issue that needed attention. The friend likely told you that he knew just the person to help you. Usually, you learned of a jackleg by word of mouth and the person’s name was the only information you got before the jackleg showed up to do the work. The only person that could vouch for the jackleg was the person making the referral. The day and time when the jackleg showed up was typically scheduled by his calling you. The jackleg gave no number to reach him; he did not want you to know how to contact him in case the job is not done well. Worth remembering is that the jackleg often had no transportation of his own and often depended on you to pick him up to get to your home to do the work.
So, what tools does the jackleg have? Generally, he had nothing more than a hammer and a saw. Power tools were out of the question! He might ask you if you had an electric saw, drill or some other power tool. Remember, the jackleg would not provide a written estimate for a job; it was always verbal. Also written details were never provided. At the completion of the job, all payments were cash payments because the jackleg accepted no checks or credit cards. Some jacklegs insisted on obtaining payments for the job in advance. Finally, there were no guarantees or warranties. Once payment was made, if the job was not done to your satisfaction, it was tough luck to get him to return to resolve the issue. You quickly internalized the old saying from back in the day, “You get what you pay for.”
When I was approximately eleven years of age, my father had an experience with a jackleg that caused me to never turn to one for services. An area beneath the third floor windows of our home required repair and my father reached out to someone that, in hindsight, was no more than a jackleg. The person came to our home with a truck that bore no company name, reviewed the work to be done and gave my father a five hundred dollar verbal estimate. Arrangements were made for the worker to return on a designated day to do the work and my father paid him five hundred dollars cash in advance. Well, you know what happened! On the day the worker was to return, my father waited and waited. He even waited the following day but the worker did not show up to do the work and my father had no way to reach him. My father was out of his hard earned five hundred dollars. This experienced convinced me to never get involved with a jackleg and have a scheme run on me. Even in dealing with reputable companies or handymen, I make no advance payments and pay by check or credit card. If such payments are not acceptable, I do no business with them. I remembered that there are jacks of all trades but they are usually not masters of anything.
While jacklegs are still around today, we know that their popularity has declined considerably. Through reputable sources, you can identify companies, as well as handymen, that will provide first class work making the reliance on a jackleg, a need left, back in the day.
