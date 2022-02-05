As I travel to the Tribune offices, I see long lines of automobiles at the drive-through lanes, of fast food establishments with passengers picking up breakfast. On those mornings when I arrive at The Tribune offices, I often observe many employees arriving with bags from one of the popular doughnut shops. Last week, after seeing this on multiple days, my thoughts traveled back in time to those days when many of us ate breakfast at home; something typical of our life style in the past. I am sure that you have fond memories of breakfast foods of the past that you occasionally have today. As for yours truly, my breakfast generally consists of a glass of store bought orange juice, a muffin and a glass of room temperature tea. More and more, however, I have been thinking about the need to eat a breakfast from the past. So join with me as I take you on one of those memorable trips to recall breakfasts that many of us ate, back in the day.
Oatmeal is the first food that comes to mind whenever I think of breakfasts of the past. Memories of my father eating oatmeal will be with me until the end of time. Oatmeal and my father were inseparable. Interestingly, I was not a fan of oatmeal and only ate it on rare occasions. As I write this column, I can see my father sitting at the head of the kitchen table with a big bowl of hot oatmeal in front of him and naturally, it was Quaker Oats Oatmeal. My father poured Pets or Carnation evaporated milk over his oatmeal followed by dumping a mound of sugar on it. Preparing the oatmeal did not stop there. Not one spoon of oatmeal went into his mouth until he cut up a banana to add to the oatmeal. With the help of a table spoon, not a teaspoon, the oatmeal would quickly disappear. When was the last time you had oatmeal for breakfast? While some of you may recall eating oatmeal in the past, do you recall your parents making oatmeal, the breakfast of choice, only because of the drinking glasses that were included in the Quaker Oats oatmeal boxes?
A popular breakfast food, from back in the day that remains a favorite of mine today is grits. I love grits; grits with lots of butter. I also enjoy grits with a side of hard, scrambled eggs. Some people, however, not only eat grits for breakfast but they also eat grits for lunch and dinner. I know that some people eat grits with a very soft cooked egg on top. Others enjoy it with cheese. But, many find shrimp and grits to be an outstanding and tasty combination for a meal. While writing about grits, my thought turned to a term heard in the past. I am speaking of hominy grits. I asked several people about hominy grits and they had no answer. So I turned to an Internet search which indicated that hominy grits is an expression strongly associated with the south and southern cooking. It is often shortened to just “grits.” But as a point of educational clarification, hominy refers to the type of grain that is used to make traditional grits.
Another breakfast cereal from back in the day is farina. Few people today are familiar with farina. Farina is actually a brand of hot wheat cereal. It enjoyed limited popularity because it is a creamy hot wheat cereal, enriched with iron, niacin, thiamine, and folic acid. Farina was advertised as the “good for you” food. Like many of you from back in the day, Farina was not for me; it just did not have much taste. No matter how much sugar, cream or milk was placed on Farina, it still tasted the same. Then there are other similar hot cereals. Do you recall eating Cream of Wheat? What about Wheatena? Perhaps you did not like the hot cereals of the past! If not, I suspect that Frosted Flakes was found on your breakfast table. Could it have been Shredded Wheat or Cheerios? Perhaps your favorites were Rice Krispies, Wheaties or Puffed Wheat. Yes, these cold cereals are still around today but are not as popular as they were, back in the day.
Some of you were waffle or pancake for breakfast people. Having these items, in the past, was not that simple. Today, you can simply go to the freezer, take out the box of waffles or pancakes and drop one or two into the toaster. In the past, it required mixing the batter and pouring it into the frying pan, griddle or waffle iron to make pancakes or waffles. These memories bring to mind Karo syrup that was poured on the pancakes or waffles. If it was not waffles or pancakes that met your fancy, then perhaps it was a warm roll or a homemade biscuit. They too were drenched with Karo syrup and were extremely popular with older folk. Can any breakfast foods memory ignore bacon, sausage, scrapple or fried spam? What about creamed dried beef over waffles or toast? We used to call, this dish S**t on a Shingle.
Our breakfast meals have significantly changed. Something like powdered milk and eggs are but products of the government surplus foods from the past. But, many of the things we once ate are still desirable; so desirable until some of us would give anything to experience them again. Other than scraping together one of these meals of the past at home, or visiting a soul food restaurant serving breakfast, we are left for the most part to recall breakfasts from that infamous era called, back in the day.
