BICYCLE SECURITY

Back in the day, one could leave their bike unattended without chains securing it and did not have to worry that someone would take it. — Adobe Stoke

 Adobe Stock

Every night as I prepare to go to bed, I turn on my home security system. Once up in the morning, I turn it off but again arm it when I am leaving my home. Even when I am home alone, my security system is armed. When preparing to get into my car, I press the button to disarm my automobile’s alarm system, and upon arriving at my office, I again arm my automobile. In preparation to enter the office building, I use a swipe to enter; the alarm system had been previously disarmed by the security guard. Still, like everyone entering the building, I am screened by the security guard at the front desk. I can even monitor activities at home through a security camera system. I recently thought about security measures today and recognized that these were not practices I had to deal with, back in the day.

Millennials might find it hard to believe that during my teenage years, it was not unusual for families to regularly leave doors of homes unlocked. I recall neighbors leaving their homes unlocked and unattended with the anticipation that a relative or friend would be visiting. It was common for a note to be left on the door letting them know that they could go inside to wait. In other cases, the key was left under the doormat or in the mailbox; such behavior was routine, not unusual.

Alonzo Kittrels can be reached at backintheday@phillytrib.com or The Philadelphia Tribune, Back In The Day, 520 South 16th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146 The views expressed in this column are not necessarily those of The Philadelphia Tribune.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.