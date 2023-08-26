Every night as I prepare to go to bed, I turn on my home security system. Once up in the morning, I turn it off but again arm it when I am leaving my home. Even when I am home alone, my security system is armed. When preparing to get into my car, I press the button to disarm my automobile’s alarm system, and upon arriving at my office, I again arm my automobile. In preparation to enter the office building, I use a swipe to enter; the alarm system had been previously disarmed by the security guard. Still, like everyone entering the building, I am screened by the security guard at the front desk. I can even monitor activities at home through a security camera system. I recently thought about security measures today and recognized that these were not practices I had to deal with, back in the day.
Millennials might find it hard to believe that during my teenage years, it was not unusual for families to regularly leave doors of homes unlocked. I recall neighbors leaving their homes unlocked and unattended with the anticipation that a relative or friend would be visiting. It was common for a note to be left on the door letting them know that they could go inside to wait. In other cases, the key was left under the doormat or in the mailbox; such behavior was routine, not unusual.
You must recall the days when there were no bars on windows and no dead bolt locks. There were no timers; homes could be “pitch dark,” a clear sign that no one was home. Yet homes were safe from burglars. If newspapers were left outside for a day or more, neighbors would pick them up and pile them at the front door until the resident returned home from vacation or a trip. Furthermore, a dog was a pet, back then, and not a watchdog. No, none of today’s home security devices were necessary as things were safe, back in the day.
Today, schools are unsafe. The violence and lack of safety in schools has reached epidemic levels. Most schools have security guards while some have uniformed, armed police officers. Some students must go through metal detectors when entering school. This is not just in our urban schools, this is also occurring in suburban school districts. Issues of safety and security have even found their way into our churches as evidenced by armed security personnel being present during worship services.
Did you have an Uncle Douglas as I did, or a house guest who visited during the summer from some faraway place and insisted on sleeping on the porch? I cannot recall my Uncle Douglas emptying his pockets or removing his jewelry before going out on the porch to sleep, there was no fear of being robbed. My Uncle Douglas was not a novelty, many people slept outside during the hot, summer weather as no one had air conditioning. Thus, the most comfortable place during the hot and humid evenings was the porch. Sounds strange, but this was the way life was, back in the day. What do you think would be the outcome if someone slept outside today?
Most of us who owned bicycles when we were young, did not have locks or chains to secure our bicycles. If you rode your bicycle to a friend’s home or to the store and left it unattended, it would be exactly where you left it when you came outside. Our baseball gloves and footballs did not have our names printed on them to make certain they were returned at the end of the game. Everyone knew what belonged to whom and everyone seemed to have a sense of honesty back in the day that dictated that you treat others as you would like to be treated.
Did people steal automobiles, back in the day? Yes they did, but it was a rare occurrence. One did not hear of hijacking an automobile. In the past, I recall getting out of a car and leaving the automobile unlocked. When shopping today, it’s hard to find a store that does not have a security guard. Most clothing has security devices attached that sounds an alarm if not removed before leaving the store. Expensive furs, leather coats and jackets have chains running through the sleeves to prevent theft. Most local food chain stores today post highly visible signs indicating limited funds available on the premises. Some local neighborhood stores have bulletproof glass where the proprietor slides the food or merchandise through an opening. Many gas stations will not take cash after a certain hour, thus, if you do not have a credit card and need gas, you are just out of luck.
Given the degree of violence found on the streets of neighborhoods today, it may be surprising for many to hear that our streets were very safe back in the day. I can still see old ladies walking the streets, late at night, without fear that they would be robbed. I recall young men walking towards them tipping their hats with respect and a greeting of good evening. Yes, there were gangs back in the day; but even gangs had rules that made our streets and neighborhoods relatively safe. People were not being shot, stabbed or beaten in the streets back in the day. Police officers, who today must ride around in police cars to stay out of harm’s way, walked the streets in the neighborhoods; and you seldom heard or read of a police officer having a need to fire his or her gun.
Yes, things were different in the past, but, I guess it is hard to understand how things used to be if one did not experience how things were in the past. If you recall those days, I have no doubt that you would love to again experience those safe and secure conditions of back in the day.
Alonzo Kittrels can be reached at backintheday@phillytrib.com or The Philadelphia Tribune, Back In The Day, 520 South 16th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146 The views expressed in this column are not necessarily those of The Philadelphia Tribune.
