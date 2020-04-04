The coronavirus pandemic has changed the lives of all of us and will continue to change our lives in the future.
Many of us did not believe what came out of the mouth of No. 45. His projection of Easter as the time when things would improve without supportive data caused most of us to realize that this was nothing but “fool’s talk.”
Forty-five realized that he had to modify his projection and is now looking at the end of April for a return to normalcy. Contrary to the words of No. 45, we knew that church pews would not be filled on Easter Sunday. I liked the Rev. Al Sharpton’s response to this Easter Day projection. The Rev. Al indicated that you cannot get to Easter without going through the resurrection. I might add the crucifixion to Sharpton’s comment. Make no mistake, tough and challenging times will continue well into this summer or beyond.
Some of my friends are commenting on the impact of couples staying at home and the likely increase in birth rates in nine months. I anticipate baby girls being given names such as Coronavirus or Corona in December when they are born. Our current experiences and the uncertainty of our changing lifestyles tend to bring out the creativity of the brothers and sisters.
We have constantly faced tough times and found ways to survive. So, let me take you back in time to allow you to borrow some practices from the past that may bode well for survival during this coronavirus pandemic; things that many of us did back in the day.
The motivation for this column came from a Photoshopped image sent to me of Vice President Mike Pence whispering in the ear of President Donald Trump saying, “Sir, the Blacks are doing hair in their basements.”
With many businesses being closed, with “stay at home” mandates in place, I smiled and concluded that doing hair in basements was something borrowed from the past. Some of you remember this practice. I can still see my sisters having their hair washed in the bathroom, leaning over our claw foot bathtub. In some cases, their hair was washed in the bathroom sink. After drying their hair by wrapping it with a large towel, they went to the kitchen before or after meals were served. Back then, we did not have basements, we had cellars with dirt floors and no stove to heat the straightening combs and curling irons. I still recall seeing these items on our kitchen stove and remember the awful smell created as the irons went through my sister’s hair. With beauty salons closed, just return to the kitchen to get your hair done, sitting on the floor between one’s legs, as many sisters did, back in the day.
Thoughts of sisters surviving this virus by doing hair in their homes, directed my thoughts to the brothers. Like many men, I now need a haircut! I called my barber who has cut my hair for over 30 years. He agreed to come to my home to cut my hair. This solution ended quickly when my family expressed skepticism.
I thought about the use of my garage, a corner lot or my automobile as a solution. Using electric accessories was not an issue with some of these suggestions as using scissors and a straight razor were viable options. Then again, there is the alternative of one’s loved one giving you a haircut, or just looking like “wolf-man,” or growing a Dr. J-type bush, or shaving one’s head clean and sporting the bald look. I suspect, however, that with barbershops being closed, we shall see a number of haircuts that will be reminiscent of the bowl cuts seen on the heads of little boys, back in the day.
Many cleaners are no longer open so what does one do in this coronavirus era? May I suggest that you look around your home for a bottle of Woolite that was used in cleaning wool clothing in the past?
If the store where you purchased your lottery ticket is closed, perhaps it is time to look for the neighborhood numbers writer. They are around but perhaps not as reliable as in the past.
Last week, I went to my favorite car wash and it was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. A friend suggested that I go home, get a bucket and a hose and do as I used to do; hand wash my automobile.
You may have also realized that banks have changed some of their practices. There are fewer hours, drive-in banking hours only or recommendations for mobile banking. Some friends have told me that it is necessary to make an appointment to do banking business. While ATM Machines are one alternative, the amounts of withdrawals are limited. Some of you, however, so not have problems putting your hands on cash as you continued the practice of putting cash under your mattress, in shoe boxes or in plastic bags in the refrigerator or freezer. I have no doubt that some of you would welcome the availability of cash right from your favorite hiding places in your home today.
Many restaurants are closed and others open only for takeout or curbside service. Did any of you shop for sardines, Nabisco soda biscuits, potted meat and government surplus food? If not, then perhaps you have stocked up with spam or pickled pig feet for a day like this. Then there is the challenge of childcare for children whose parent’s are still able to go to work with day care centers being closed. Taking a page out of life in the past would mean leaning on older children, other family members or neighbors. They were all reliable sources for child care in the past. Due to “social distancing,” those once reliable sources are now a back in the day practice.
Finally, with the horrific impact the coronavirus is having on all of us, there is one silver lining in this situation. The emphasis on social distancing which is keeping family members at home, has returned families to eating together, watching television together, playing together, bonding and praying together, in the way that many of our families used to do, back in the day.
