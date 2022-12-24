Your Christmas tree has been up and decorated for several weeks now. You have completed your gift shopping so that your gifts were distributed on Christmas Day. Some, even as adults, anxiously waited for Santa to come down the chimney earlier today. I suspect that few of you received a kiss under the mistletoe even though this tradition has virtually disappeared. Your annual family Christmas dinner once completed leaves you sitting around with family enjoying the rest of another Christmas Day. If you have nothing to do, let me offer a suggestion that will take you back in time for a nostalgic 25th of December.
Over the years, a few days before Christmas, I take a special trip back in time by going down into my basement and switching records on my jukeboxes. I dig out my holiday records which make this time of year so special. You may not have a jukebox, but you may have records, cassettes, reel to reel tapes or CDs. If so, I encourage you to join me as I reflect on some holiday recordings that I have enjoyed in the past. These songs, though buried today, contributed mightily to enjoying the Christmas spirit, back in the day.
Visualize a blue or pink Jubilee record label bearing the name of the group, Sonny Til and the Orioles. Do you remember that soulful and heartwarming song by this group, “It’s Going to Be a Lonely Christmas?” You cannot legitimately be from back in the day if you do not remember this recording. Back then, it was not unusual for records to have a two-sided hit, as did this record. Thus, if you flipped it, you found another great ballad with a question that will cause many to struggle within a week. This song title asks, “What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve?” Songs like this make you both sentimental and melancholy. If you are old enough to recall these two songs, then permit me to go further back in the day to see if other artists and songs ring a bell.
For those who appreciate bluesy, intimate and romantic holiday music as I do, then you must recall Billy Ward and His Dominoes and their version of “Christmas in Heaven.” While most of you are probably too young to remember this vocal group, two of the group’s popular singers may be familiar to you. Do you recall the name Clyde McPhatter? If not, you certainly know the name Jackie Wilson, who was the lead singer on “Christmas in Heaven.” Clyde McPhatter, at a later time, singing with another vocal group, The Drifters, was the lead singer on “White Christmas.” Those from back in the day might wish to locate some of these songs and enjoy reminiscing about the fond times had during the holiday season. I simply feel good all over when I play these songs. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if people once again experienced Christmas while listening to these songs as we did, back in the day?
Many of us danced under the red lights of basement parties to doo-wop music by vocal groups like The Penguins and The Moonglows. But how many of you are familiar with “Jingle Jangle” by the Penguins? Can you sing a portion of The Moonglows’ “Hey Santa Claus?” Then there was “It’s Christmas Time” by The Five Keys. What about “Run, Rudolph Run” by Chuck Berry, “It’s Christmas” by Marvin and Johnny, “Let’s Make Christmas Merry, Baby” by Amos Milburn, the Charles Brown recording of “Please Come Home For Christmas” and Lowell Fulson’s recording of “I Wanna Spend Christmas With You?” While many artists have recorded “Silent Night,” put a pin in the names of Jerry Butler and Baby Washington. Try to locate these songs. They both had great renditions, back in the day.
One of my favorite holiday songs is the version of “Silent Night” crafted by The Temptations in 1980. Their rendition is popular across the generations. Christmas would not be Christmas without their distinctive and creative style of this song. But, what about the older songs from back in the day that receive little or no air time, songs that only surface when a disc jockey takes us down memory lane with holiday songs of the past? How many of these songs do you remember from a time when Christmas was such a special holiday?
Patti LaBelle, an artist with roots in Philadelphia, is a favorite of many. Her unique style with the ability to hit those extremely high notes can send chills through one’s body. Did you know that back in the day, Patti LaBelle with a group of three young ladies known as The Bluebelles, excited many of us with great Christmas and holiday songs. Her record album, Sleigh Bells, Jingle Bells and Bluebelles” was recorded in 1963 at the Newtown Recording Studio at 6600 North Broad Street in Philadelphia. This was a favorite of mine back in the day and remains that way. If you like the music of Patti LaBelle, you will enjoy a stroll down memory lane to her Christmas and holiday songs from, back in the day.
No matter what era you are from, Nat King Cole’s, “The Christmas Song,” bridges the ages. Young or old, you have heard and have been touched by his smooth, “Chestnuts roosting on an open fire….” Only if you were around back in the day, do you remember the Godfather of Soul, James Brown, singing this same song. James Brown recorded not one but two Christmas albums. His album, Christmas Songs, with his rendition of the song that Nat King Cole made famous must be included in anyone’s reflection on Christmas songs of the past.
So, as we observe Christmas of 2022, you may want to start getting ready for Christmas of 2023. You can then set your sights on gathering some music that may not be from my past but from your past. Then this time next year, you can reminisce as I do with your favorite Christmas and holiday music from your, back in the day.
