On many occasions, I have shared with you how I come up with ideas for my Sunday trips to the past. I reflect on my childhood as one source for ideas. Current events compared with ways of the past is another source of ideas for this column. Other sources include the vivid dreams I often have, sermons from my pastor, and ideas generously shared by friends and you, my readers. Last week, while in the offices of the president and CEO of The Tribune, his administrative coordinator told me that she had a thought for a future column for me. She asked if I remembered the days when we threw nothing away. I easily related to this as it was a trait I acquired from my father. This trait has remained with me over the years. So, Diana Lee, thank you for your suggestion.
So, I ask you, were you someone who threw away nothing back in the day?
I am a hoarder! If you are familiar with the television show “Hoarders,” I am not like those portrayed on this show. The things that I am unable to part with remain with me in such a manner that I might be categorized as an organized pack rat — yes a hoarder — but an organized hoarder.
If you visited my home, you would find that I have an abundant wardrobe, a collection of toys and trains in the basement, my Shelby bicycle from my teenage years, items from my parents’ home and photographs going back to the 1940s and earlier. I even have the receipt from my birth at The Woman’s Hospital of Philadelphia which was at Preston and Parrish Streets in West Philadelphia. This receipt shows a total payment of $25 for my mother’s pre-natal care and delivery dated from June 28, 1939 to January 8, 1940 when she was discharged. I cannot tell you why I hold on to things like I do but I suspect that the fond memories of my past cause difficulty parting with things. I must point out that my holding onto almost everything, requires keeping things organized. I make this point in light of what I have seen, when going into some homes. I purposely used the language, “what I have seen” to suggest that one visit becomes my first and last as the clutter is not seen again. Some of you have visited homes where the contents are so overwhelming until there is nowhere to sit; places that are most uncomfortable to stay for more than a minute or two. So, you are in and out, never to return. In some cases, you return home, remove your clothing in the garage and immediately wash them or take them to the cleaners, and then rush to the bathroom for a shower. Those that fall into this category fit the true description of a hoarder which is described online at the Greatest.com. Newsletter. It states that a hoarder is one that stashes away everything that has ever been bought, touched, blown our nose into, or accumulated as a result of others discarding their junk. It involves being around stuff that really belongs in the nearest garbage truck or in a donation box.
More than a handful of you can relate to this. After all, we all become attached to objects that have special meaning. But, holding on to just a few things because of sentimental reasons rather than for the sake of holding on to them, moves you to the state of being a bona fide Hoarder. Some of you might recall preparing to move and being unable to part with things and therefore took it all with you to your new home. Today, moving to another home and having the financial means to upgrade your current possessions, has left many hoarders, back in the day.
I often think about why one holds on to old letters, cards, postcards or other items from the past. I am guilty of this.
Please do not mention clothing as I have great difficulty discarding any garment, even if it no longer fits, is out of date or contains a moth hole or two. Sitting at my computer writing this column, a quick look around the room identifies items that should be thrown away. Why do I have print cartridges from old printers? Old address books that serve no purpose are on my desk. Several bookshelves are filled with books. There is an ashtray although no smoking is allowed in our home. I also have a container of sunglasses and a few maps in this room. I have no idea why I am holding on to a rack of old keys. I have no idea why I still have my World Book Encyclopedias. Throwing away things is such an issue for many until numerous internet articles have been devoted to this subject. I have pulled from one, posted April 6, 2015, titled, “200 Things to Throw Away.” Many of these things have been, are or will soon be on your list of things to discard, unless you are a hoarder. Here are some unused items found in many homes: cans of old paint, socks with holes, old towels, books of matches; loose nails, screws, nuts and bolts; extra buttons, bags from closed department stores, curling items and candles.
Perhaps you will do something that I cannot bring myself to do. Start by setting aside a time during the week to remove clutter. When you come to an item, ask why you are holding on to it. Keep those things that have a purpose and that make you happy. Be willing to sell, donate, recycle or throwaway unwanted and unneeded items. Remember the old saying, “One’s junk is another man’s riches.” Make a pledge to no longer be a hoarder as many were, back in the day.
