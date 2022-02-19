Another Black History Month: a month that purports to recognize the contributions of Black and brown people, to the growth and development of our country. Truth be told, a celebration for one month of the year is one that I hesitate to embrace. For me, every day is a cause to celebrate who we are and what we have accomplished. Reluctantly, I join with the masses and recognize Black History Month by devoting today’s column to the celebration. This column, however, will focus on an aspect of our history that has received little attention.
Many, if not most of you, have some knowledge of Madam C.J. Walker, one of the wealthiest Black Americans of her time. You know of her success as the manufacturer of hair-care products for Black women. One of my favorite proverbs, a Nigerian proverb states, “Until the lions have their own storytellers, the tale of the hunt will always favor the hunter.” Today, accept me as a storyteller for Black Americans, as I introduce Annie Minerva Turnbo Malone; an entrepreneur that preceded Madam C.J. Walker and built a successful cosmetology empire. But for storytellers, this story would be buried, never to see the light of day, and left, back in the day.
Annie Malone was a Black businessperson, educator, inventor, and philanthropist. She was two years younger and launched her hair care business four years before Madam Walker. In fact, Walker worked as an agent for Annie Mallone’s Poro Company, a beauty and cosmetic enterprise headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri and Chicago, Illinois. It is worth noting that Malone is recorded as one of America’s first Black female millionaires. She was also one of the first in the state of Missouri to own a Rolls Royce. She owned an entire city block in Chicago where her commercial and educational building eventually located; gave employees diamond rings for five years of service; trained well over 75,000 women entrepreneurs; and, was a legendarily philanthropist. A $25,000 donation from Malone helped build the St. Louis Colored YMCA and from 1910 to 1943 she served as board president of the St. Louis Colored Orphan’s Home where she raised most of the orphanage’s construction costs. Our own Philadelphia Tribune reported that in 1923, Annie Malone paid the highest income tax of any Black American in the country. For example, in 1924, her income tax payment totaled nearly $40,000.00. Her efforts suffered a setback from a failed marriage, but she did much, much more. Space will not enable me to dig deeper into her life, but I encourage you to search out her history on the Internet where there is much to find.
Malone’s success was a result of the efforts of one born to former slaves in Metropolis, Illinois. As the tenth of eleven children, whose parents died when she was very young, she missed considerable time from school and had to eventually withdraw before completing high school. She was reared by her sisters in. Peoria, Illinois. Her developmental years found Black women abandoning the braided cornrow styles associated with slavery while embracing a straight hair look that reflected freedom and progression towards equality. In the 1890s, Annie Malone, with an interest and a love of styling hair, and the influence of her herbal doctor aunt, plus her knowledge of chemistry, developed a straightening solution which abandoned old methods using soap, goose fat, heavy oils, butter and bacon grease or the carding combs of sheep causing damaged hair. This knowledge granted her entry into hair care history, back in the day.
Armed with a revolutionary formula and product she called “The Great Wonderful Hair Grower,” Annie Malone began to revolutionize hair care methods for Black Americans in the beginning of the 1900s. In 1902, she moved to St. Louis, Missouri, hired some assistants and began selling her products door-to-door. Knowledge of her product and teaching methods spread and her products and “Poro Method” of styling hair became a great success. Malone called it Poro, a West African (Mende) male secret or devotional society located throughout Liberia and Sierra Leone dedicated to disciplining and enhancing the body spiritually and physically. Malone believed that if Black females improved their physical appearance, they would gain greater self-respect and achieve success in other areas of their lives. By 1902, the growth of her business led her to St. Louis, Missouri which had the fourth largest Black population at that time. She copyrighted her Poro brand beauty products and founded and opened Poro College in 1917. The school was the first educational institution in the United States for the study and teaching of Black cosmetology, graduating over 75,000 agents world-wide including the Caribbean. The school employed close to two hundred people with a curriculum that included training on personal style, such as walking, talking and style of dress, to present oneself at work. She donated large sums to countless charities; financed the education of two full-time students in every Historically Black College and University; and donated $25,000.00 to Howard University. Interestingly, the Rhythm and Blues singer, Chuck Berry was a student at Poro College. Keep in mind that this was all taking place, back in the day.
As I was concluding this column, it appeared to me that it would be useful to highlight other relatively unknown Blacks that have contributed mightily to our growth and development. Thus, I encourage all of you to start compiling a list where you regularly take time to learn about the relatively unknown Black figures in our history. You can start with names such as Robert Smalls, Harriett Jacobs, Claudette Colvin, Dorothy Height, August Wilson, Bill Pickett, Fritz Pollard and Arthur George “A.G.” Gaston. You may want to even add The Lone Ranger and Betty Boop to your list. No, they are not fictional characters; rather they were also real-life Blacks that were ignored as there were no story tellers. Thus, next year’s Black History experience can be more informative and even inspirational as you get to know other outstanding Blacks whose contributions were ignored by story tellers, back in the day.
