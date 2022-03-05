As I sat at my computer one day last week, I began typing an email to a friend. I thought about what I was doing, and my thoughts focused on something I have not done in years; I suspect the same is true for many of you. You must recall the days when most homes had a box of stationery, a fountain pen, and a bottle of ink; items used for regular communication with family and friends. In those days, these items were habitually used for writing letters. I then ask, when is the last time you wrote a letter by hand and put it in the mail? Or when is the last time you received a handwritten letter in the mail? I bet that it was during that period that I refer to as, back in the day.
Do you recall the last time you sent or received a personal letter? The sharing of information was effectively processed through handwritten letters that were mailed. While the sending of letters was extremely popular between people in different cities and various states, it was also popular between people within the same city. It was not unusual for letters unmailed to be placed in the receiver’s mailbox or mail slot. Remember, if you wanted them to see it immediately, you would tape the letter or note to the front door, usually right over the spot where the key would be inserted. How many letters did your mother or father have you run around the corner to give to a family member or neighbor? A great side benefit of exchanging letters was the development of written expression and penmanship. The next time you come across a letter or note that was written back in the day, notice the neatness of the writing. Note the flair in the writing style. In many cases, the writing style resembles calligraphy.
Whenever I think about writing and sending letters in the past, I cannot help but to think about the boxes of stationery my mother kept in our home. It was not just one box but several boxes that were purchased for special occasions.
Out of curiosity, I checked with several friends and relatives about their letter writing experiences in recent years. All except for one had to think long and hard as most had not written nor received letters in many years. Those that recalled sending letters in recent years did so in connection with a special event. Receiving personal letters were also associated with special circumstances.
I have several special notes cards and occasionally write and send them. I must admit, only occasionally, and only on special occasions. In fact, the cards are not ones that I purchased from the store, rather they were given to me as gifts on special occasions.
One of my close friends told me that she routinely writes letters to her husband and leaves them in his prayer book to read. Several friends and acquaintances told me that they do send cards with handwritten notes.
I suspect that some of you had the same type of bonding experience with your mother as I did with mine when it came to writing letters. I can recall the times my mother asked me to join her at the dining room table to assist her in writing letters. My mother carefully choose stationary that she viewed as right for the person and the occasion. I listened intently to what she said and wrote it as spoken, with appropriate grammatical corrections. My mother always told me to read back to her what she had said before reducing it to a final writing.
A long-time member of The Tribune family was notorious for writing letters and notes. You could expect to receive a letter or note from her on special occasions. Not only was she an old-fashioned letter and note writer, when receiving a letter or note for a special occasion, you could generally expect to find a couple of dollars in the envelop; a practice of many sending birthday letters, notes or cards back in the day.
Communicating through letter writing back in the day brings to mind our relationships with girlfriends and boyfriends. You may recall that we regularly exchanged so-call “love letters.” Hopefully, you were not the recipient of a “Dear John” letter. I cannot help but think about one of my cousins and his unpleasant ordeal communicating with his girlfriend during his college days. He sat down one night and wrote a caring letter to his girlfriend. But his girlfriend did not know that she was one of two girlfriends. Neither one knew that they were sharing a boyfriend until my cousin decided to write the other girlfriend a letter at the same time. Well, you guessed it! My cousin got the envelopes mixed up with each girlfriend receiving the letter of the other girlfriend. Needless to say, after these letters were received, my cousin had zero girlfriends. Some of you may also recall letters to pen pals in the past. Letters to family members, girlfriends, businesses, and others were something we routinely did, back in the day.
So, what happened to the writing of letters? As one of my close friends shared with me, we must first start with the premise that both parties can read and write appropriately with good grammar and spelling, especially in cursive writing; something that many folks have difficulty doing today. Then we must understand that there is something very special and very personal about the intimacy of a letter. Finally, we must recognize that the telephone, in particular, the mobile telephone and of course, the computer with all its features and the ability to save and copy contents from other letters have greatly diminished the creativity, personal thoughts, and importance of hand-written letters. I encourage all of my readers to write and mail a letter in remembrance of the practice of writing and mailing letters as we once did, back in the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.