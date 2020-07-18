I am not big on watching television. There are times, however, when a show comes on that catches my attention. Of course, sports, in particular football, basketball and track events will get me in front of a television almost immediately. When my attention turns to watching television, I usually end up in my family room and sit in my favorite seat.
In this room, it is one of the pair of love seats that provides the best view of the television and is the most comfortable. On other occasions, I will travel to the basement “rec” room and sit in an Eames Lounge and prop my feet on its ottoman. While I have my favorite places to sit at home, I have no doubt that you also have your preferred places to sit when watching television; where you are most comfortable entertaining or relaxing with a snack or drink; places that you feel belong to you and you do not hesitate to let others know not sit there when they join you to watch television or for a casual visit. So, what is the chair that could be considered your favorite chair, your easy chair, back in the day?
I vividly recall my father’s favorite chair, in our home, during my youth. This special chair was off limits for my siblings and me; it was “dad’s chair.” I shared some of the following information in a previous column. He referred to this chair as his easy chair and everyone in the household knew this. In fact, my father had two favorite chairs; one in the kitchen and the other in the dining room. If you have no knowledge of the favorite chair era, think back to the ‘70s and that character Archie Bunker of “All in the Family.” How often did you hear Archie Bunker tell his son-in-law, infamously called “Meathead” to get out of his chair? Whether it was “Meathead” or another character in the series, Archie made it a point to less than diplomatically grab the visitor by the arm and lead him or her away from his chair.
My mother had several favorite chairs. She was a fixture sitting on the step ladder/stool baking, a place where she also sat to eat. This would not meet the requirements for an easy chair, but for my mother, it was indeed her favorite chair. It was a place where she would eat, but also sit for hours doing what she loved: baking pies, cakes, cupcakes, cookies, and rolls, back in the day.
Some of you may still entertain in a more formal setting where your favorite chair is in your living room. I still have an old wingback chair in my living room in which I occasionally sit. I consider sitting in this chair to be the epitome of formality. It is my favorite chair on Christmas Day as I observe family members opening gifts. Another living room chair that you might be familiar with is the Barrel Back Chair. This type of chair seems to be out of place in rooms other than the living room. In writing this column, no one with whom I spoke identified this chair as their favorite for watching television or engaging in any activity. The wing back and Barrel Back chairs are both reminiscent of living rooms of the past. Since I mentioned the living room, who sits in their living room to watch TV today? Perhaps, the better question is how many of you have a television in your living room? I never found sitting on a couch that is typically found in a living room, as ideal for watching television. Perhaps it was due to my mother prohibiting me from doing so because as a youngster, I wanted to stretch out and be comfortable.
What other chairs were your favorites growing up and may continue to be your favorite places to sit today? Perhaps it is a push back recliner. As one gets up in age, this chair tends to be more popular. Perhaps you sit on a folding chair, often used with card tables and are associated with ease in movement from location to location. The Windsor chair was found in many homes but its comfort is debatable.
I have a television in the vicinity of my computer and office equipment, and find it comfortable to sit in my office chair, though it is not an ergonomic chair. Some of my friends find a director chair to be perfect for their needs. This is especially true if it is a high 31-inch director chair. If watching television in your basement or recreation room, sitting on a bar stool at your bar may be ideal.
If you are in your bedroom, a rocking chair may be perfect as it also serves to provide a place for you to fall asleep when you are unable to cope with the hours involved in watching some programs or events. Does anyone still find comfort sitting on a glider that was found on many porches in the past? Now, please do not tell me that a reader of this column is still sitting on a Bean Bag chair. For many, it was something on which one sat but could not sit for an extended period due to the heat that came from it after being on it too long.
Things have changed over the years. Today, many have finished basements with rows of gaming chairs, which are the ultimate in comfort when watching television. Whether it is your living room, kitchen, bedroom, basement, in your yard or on your deck, most of you have that one chair that is your favorite where you sit to engage in fun or simple conversation. Perhaps, it is a chair similar to the one you enjoyed, back in the day.
