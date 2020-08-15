If you read my July 12 column a few weeks ago, you recall that I traveled back in time to the days when we showed our love and concern for special people on special days.
That column was about a birthday drive-by celebration for a good friend, fraternity brother and church member, Edgar Ray Dudley. This past Monday, I found myself in a similar situation. This time it involved a drive-by birthday celebration for another good friend, church member and fraternity brother, Lawrence Hudson Stallworth. Just as I had special thoughts during Edgar Dudley’s birthday drive-by celebration, similar ones occurred while doing the drive-by for Lawrence’s celebration.
Mainly, my mind centered on this pandemic and how it had again changed events — special ones in particular — that we would have celebrated much differently pre–pandemic. With Edgar reaching the age of 92 and Lawrence reaching 82, we would have been engaged in many familiar activities in which many young and old men participated in the past. So, come with me as I travel back in time to look at activities that many of us would have participated on Lawrence Stallworth’s birthday or someone’s birthday, back in the day.
For those who manned the 25-plus automobiles that participated in this drive-by birthday celebration, just coming together in the parking lot of the Police and Fire Credit Union Building at 9165 Ridge Ave. was exciting. Many of the participants were members of Salem Baptist Church and as we have not worshiped at our Woodland Avenue Campus since the distancing mandates of the coronavirus pandemic, there was an added level of excitement at seeing each other. After all, events like this make one realize how much they miss seeing and engaging with friends. While embracing or shaking hands was not possible, we realized how much we have missed seeing and connecting with these friends over the past few months. Even though it was extremely hot on this day, we tolerated the heat for this unique way to celebrate Lawrence’s birthday. Thoughts of when we would return to our church on a Sunday morning was a major conversation. After some coordination of the travel route and agenda for Lawrence’s drive by birthday celebration, meticulously organized by his wife Barbara and his daughter and son-in-law, Karen, and Jerome Dean, we made our way down Ridge Avenue to the Stallworth’s street. We greeted Lawrence with horns blowing, balloons, signs, and waves. As we dropped off gifts for Lawrence, we received a birthday gift bag from the family.
My relationship with Lawrence Stallworth goes back to West Philadelphia High School; Lawrence graduated with the class of 1956 and I graduated with the class of 1957. We have many years of experiences and fond memories. I frequently tease him of avoiding Sulzberger Junior High School, his neighborhood school after his Dunlap Elementary School days, in favor of Sayre Junior High School through some “address modifications.”
The past 65 years have provided miles of stories. While the drive to his home took just a minute or two from the parking lot where we gathered, I had actual and imagined thoughts, of the past that included his birthday celebrations. Our old West Philadelphia neighborhood and what would have been happening on the evening of Lawrence’s birthday, if we were back in the 1950s, 1960s or 1970s was one of those thoughts.
Many birthday celebrations that many of us attended in the past, involved gatherings in the basements of homes, where red lights were prominent. As August 10th, the actual month and day of Lawrence’s birthday, was likely an extremely hot day whatever the year. Still, we would have been partying in a hardy manner. The years following college life would have found Lawrence with many of his high school friends darting in and out of bars on North 52nd Street such as Mr. Silk’s Gus Lacy; The Fountain; and, The Kismet. After bar hopping, the group would have found itself picking up a “Mama Jama” sandwich from “Foo Foo’s restaurant before heading home after a night out on the town, and the anticipation of a headache the next morning. Now, if this were the late 1980s or 1990s, his birthday celebration would have probably been in the Mount Airy section of our city at places such as Richard’s Lounge, Sonny’s, or Enchantment.
Hanging out with Lawrence, at any of these venues, might have included friends such as Robert Ridley, Marvin Johnson, Dennis Johnson, Paul Styer, Charlie Hall, Leonard Clark and Les Christi. These guys could “throw them down!”
Interestingly, several of these old friends were present for Lawrence’s birthday drive-by which brought a big smile from Lawrence as he undoubtedly thought about their get togethers over the years. But, as Lawrence and the rest of us moved into the fourth quarter of our lives, the celebration of a birthday changed drastically. The hanging out with the boys and the trips to the popular “water holes” became things we did, back in the day and simply talk about today.
Those of you that are in Lawrence’s age group recognize that you cannot do the things that you did in the past; and, this definitely includes some birthday celebration activities. So, like Lawrence, many of us have found ourselves celebrating birthdays with a few friends at a restaurant or at one’s home. While our minds may want to participate in the celebratory activities on one’s birthday as we did in the past, getting up in age brings some challenges and limitations.
Now, with the coronavirus pandemic, it is likely that how we do things will be altered for some time to come. So, for upcoming birthday celebrations, we all may find ourselves engaged in drive-by celebrations as they may be the closest to what we once did, back in the day.
