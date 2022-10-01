There was a time when people dressed for the occasion. What should or should not be worn was understood. Jeans, sweatpants, shorts, sandals, and sneakers were for play; short, tight, miniskirts were for parties. Many cringe in disgust when observing inappropriate dress today. As I discussed with some colleagues how people dressed in the past, in particular children, I was asked, as I have been on more than one occasion, why I am so caught up with this issue of appropriate dress. Well, it goes back many years as my father constantly reminded me “to always look the part.” I strongly believe that people respond to you based on how you present yourself. Furthermore, how one presents oneself often dictates how one will behave.
Our feelings may vary in terms of the inappropriateness of dress often observed today. I do not know how you feel about our young people going to school or just out and about wearing their pants down below their posteriors. Do you find the oversized t-shirts to be fashionable? Maybe you may have no difficulty with young women wearing skirts or pants that are so tight until you may conclude that they are wearing no under garments. Are you okay with brothers sporting “durags?” These fashion statements may not bother you, but I find them downright unacceptable. When will we return to those days when most boys wore slacks, shirts and shoes? When will we observe girls again wearing dresses, slacks, blouses and shoes? Will we again see those days when boys and men wore ties, and without one, were not believed to be dressed up? Looking the part, which often resulted in acting the part, was just the way it was, back in the day.
When I think of boys dressing appropriately, I think of an encounter with a ten or eleven year old boy, attending a birthday celebration at a hotel some years ago. He wore a sport jacket, tie, creased slacks and polished shoes. I commented on how well he was dressed. I pointed out that he was dressed in a way reminiscent of how I dressed as a young boy. I told him that he was my kind of guy. I received his parent’s warm smile of approval and his big grin. As I walked away, my mind rushed back to a time when children, teenagers and adults dressed so appropriately, back in the day.
We have been traveling less in recent months because of the pandemic. Thoughts of your last travel experience, whether by bus, train, or plane can bring back memories of appropriate dress for travel. Travelers today wear anything! Some appear to have rolled out of bed and thrown on whatever was within reach. Others look unclean and you pray that they have not been assigned a seat next to you. Back in the day, however, you would not dare travel by bus, train or plane without being dressed to kill. You simply traveled in a suit and tie, or a dress or skirt. What we use to call our Sunday best or what we refer to today, as business attire was the expected mode of dress. Individuals dressed in their so-called “good clothes” because they wanted to look their best. In the past, even though travel plans may have included carrying a shoebox containing some fried chicken, we wanted others to view us, at least by our outer presentation, as refined and dignified. While in the minds of others, our skin color may not have conveyed this message but our dress did, back in the day.
Some still find time to attend church. If you are among those who do, you might recognize how differently people dress for church today. At one time, casual dress for church was a “no-no.” Everyone, children included, appeared in their Sunday best when going to church. You might recall men and little boys in jackets with ties; women and little girls wore dresses or suits with skirts. There was a time when pants for females were unacceptable. Can you remember the large, fashionable hats worn by women? Do you recall gloves? What about the shiny shoes for men and little boys?
Have you been to a funeral recently? Observing those attending makes it difficult to believe you are at a viewing or funeral. Those from my generation knew of the expectation for appropriate dress for funerals.
In general, it is rare to see children dressed up today. In many cases, children do not own a dress outfit or a pair of shoes. I do not have to remind you of how children dress today for school; with the exception of those required to wear uniforms. How children dressed for school was not a concern when I attended school. Look in any of your old yearbooks. Looking sharp or “staying clean” as was the saying, was in vogue, back in the day.
There was no concern with how a young man or young lady was dressed when going out for a date with your child or grandchild. I have friends who say that they would not let their daughter leave the house because of how the young man was dressed. They would open the door and there the date would stand; pants below his posterior; tee shirt reaching his knees; tattoos covering both arms; and, a rag on his head. He wants to go out with your daughter? I suspect that the words ring out loud and clear, “I don’t think so.” With regard to going out on a date, nothing annoys me more than going to an upscale restaurant for dinner, only to see patrons dressed in a highly casual manner. There I am, “all dressed up,” while others are in shorts and tee shirts.
I imagine there are a number of people who feel as I do with regard to how people, young and old, dress today. For those individuals, you may wish that the days of getting dressed up would come back again, rather than just being a memory only resurrected when we take a trip, back in the day.
