Some of you recall the days when you typed or hand wrote letters and reports.
If you are still in a school or work environment, writing memos or reports may still be a task. But, I wonder when you last wrote a letter? Writing letters, personal letters in particular, appears to be a practice of the past.
Whether it was a letter, or a report, if you encountered a word such as “antidisestablishmentarianism” or words with fewer syllables such as “mischievous” or “pneumonia,” you may recall faltering with the spelling and the pronunciation.
I suspect that many have difficulty spelling “Schuylkill,” the river that runs through our city. Even determining the correct spelling or context of words such as “grey” or “gray,” “weather” versus “whether,” “there” as opposed to “their,” or “to” versus “too,” often presented difficulty. What happened? What has changed? You may be old enough to recall these words from your parents; “go get the dictionary.”
So, when is the last time you used a dictionary? I have no doubt that for most of you it was sometime, back in the day.
For many, after the Bible, a dictionary was the first book that you recall in your homes. It may have been The Webster New World Dictionary, The American College Dictionary, The Standard College Dictionary, The Merriam-Webster Collegiate Dictionary or The Standard College Dictionary. Perhaps you had the dictionary of all dictionaries, The Oxford English Dictionary. Maybe you had one of the specialized dictionaries that focused on a specific subject or theme. If you were like me, you did not pay a great deal of attention to the type of dictionary, you just knew that you had a dictionary, a tool for learning that most parents insisted you have in your educational tool box. As I surveyed friends with regard to their current relationship with dictionaries, I heard over and over again that a dictionary has not been used by them in years. Some told me that they do not have a dictionary in their homes; the vast majority indicated that they have a dictionary but, “it was somewhere, probably on a bookshelf.” In other words, dictionaries may be in their homes, but they have no functional use. This was not the case in the past. Back then, wherever you sat to do your writing or reading assignments, close by was a well-used dictionary.
One that I used a lot had pages frayed and torn; another was more of a show piece for visitors to observe and conclude that I was studious; and, a third one I acquired shortly after graduating from college. This dictionary has been with me for more than 50 years and it looks brand new. It is a classic; one found in many homes in the past. It is large; I mean huge, approximately 6 inches thick. I have not used it in many years, but it will remain with me forever as it resurrects many of my thoughts from back in the day about spelling, learning, pronouncing and the meaning of words.
Home life played a significant role in getting many of us to turn to a dictionary at a young age. In many cases, our parents had limited educations, but they had a sense of when a word was not spelled correctly or was being used out of place. Some of you recall the days when your parents would ask, “What did you say?” after you pronounced a word incorrectly. This was a clear indication that you should start again; to correct yourself.
Then there were those elementary schools, like my “Marthy” or Martha Washington, with outstanding Black female teachers such as Ms. Barrett, Ms. Hall and Ms. Goldie Watson that did not tolerate using words incorrectly. Considering such reliance on the dictionary in the past, I wondered about the source of this book.
Based on information secured from an internet search, the word dictionary was invented by an Englishman called John of Garland in 1220. It had been written to help with Latin diction. There were other early versions, but it is worth noting that the English dictionary was published and written by Samuel Johnson on April 15, 1755. There were many more published after this period, some with various versions up until recent years.
The decline in the use of dictionaries needs no detailed research. The lack of reading as well as technology have made dictionaries practically obsolete.
If you are in the office with Robert Bogle, the president and CEO of The Tribune, you will notice his regularly turning to his cabinet for his dictionary when the spelling or meaning of a word is unknown or in question. My friend Robert Ridley who was prominently mentioned in last week’s column, keeps a dictionary handy when he reads The New York Times as he often encounters words that he does not understand. My friends, church members and neighbors, Charles and Ellen Thomas keep their dictionary handy to check the correct spelling when playing Scrabble.
Other friends and also church members, Lou and Georgette Burrell, also regularly use a dictionary. They regard it as a keepsake that is readily available to check spelling. Because of their dictionary, Georgette considers herself to be spelling champ in their household. For me however, the computer, with the aid of spell check, the use of Google, or checking with my wife have long replaced my standard dictionary.
As I reflect on the days when the dictionary was fundamental to our existence, I have concluded that even with spell check and other technology, the return and use of the dictionary to our homes might bode well for improving our writing, spelling, pronunciation and understanding of the meaning of words as was the case when the dictionary was king, back in the day.
