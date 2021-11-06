I was sitting around killing time, several weeks ago, when my mind wandered back to things that exist for which there seems to be no practical reason. I also thought about inventions that suggested that the inventor may have ignored logic and practicality in their design.
Let us go back in the day, to the design of bicycles made for boys and girls; bicycle designs that lacked logic. Given the physiology of boys and girls, this design made little or no sense.
Have you wondered why the bicycle frames of boys bicycles have a horizontal bar at the top and girl’s bicycle frames have a slanted bar? This positioning of the horizontal bar appears to be more hazardous for boys. Many males have had their foot slip off of a bicycle pedal and needless to say, it was painful. Years ago, the bar on a man’s bicycle served for structural integrity given the materials that were used to make a bicycle. Also, females wore dresses and getting a leg over a bicycle cross bar was dangerous; not to mention the slanted bar protected a young lady’s virtue. However, it seems commonsensical that the traditional girl’s bicycle was and remains as more appropriate for boys than it is for girls.
If you are a man, let me suggest that you look down at how your shirt is buttoned and then look at how a woman’s blouse is buttoned. You will notice a difference. That difference is the subject of an August 10th, 2021 Reader’s Digest article, “Here’s Why Women’s and Men’s Shirts Button on Different Sides” by Ashley Lewis. In other words, there is a gender difference linked to the location of the buttons.
Despite the fact that the vast majority of all humans are right-handed, only men’s shirts have buttons on the right side. Women’s blouses have buttons on the left side. This is great for lefties, but it takes an extra couple of minutes in the morning for others. Also, years ago, only wealthy women wore dresses. These women were dressed by their maids making it easier for the maid to button a garment when the buttons were on the left side. There is also a military theory where drawing a gun for a man was easier when the buttons were on the right side of the shirt or jacket.
Reflecting on things, as I have done, that we did or were exposed to in the past may have provided food for thought for many of you and could be lots of fun. I know that I have just scratched the surface. Hopefully, you have enjoyed these examples and will come up with others that are thought provoking, so much so until you also took a trip and remained for a little while, back in the day.
