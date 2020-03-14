Last week as my son and I rode together by automobile to our offices, I observed a lady struggling to get a box out of the trunk of her automobile to take across the street to a building. She had a hand truck but was making no progress. Another automobile came along, pulled to the side and a man jumped out and began to help her move the box. Once the task of assisting the lady was done, they both smiled and were on their merry way.
In 2006, I wrote a column which focused on that commonly known character, the Good Samaritan. This incident reminded me of that column. Back then, I shared a similar story; a story in which the service attendant at a garage had difficulty replacing the gas cap on the car of a former Tribune employee. After several attempts, he told her that her gas cap was jammed. He apologized profusely while warning her not to drive too far as gas would surely spill from the gas tank. Several other men tried with no success. Although the issue was not resolved, all of the men eventually left.
Finally, a young man, driving a similar model automobile appeared. He told her that he could possibly help as he had experienced the same problem in the past. Fifteen minutes after securing some tools from his trunk, her gas cap was on correctly. She thanked him and he neither asked for money, nor for her name and address. He simply told her to have a good day. She wondered why he went out of his way to be of assistance. She wondered what happened to this type of kindness and consideration. She wondered what happened to the way others used to go out of their way to help others.
So, today, I return to how people helped and looked out for others, back in the day.
Good Samaritan-type behavior is rare today.
I was shocked to see the offer of help given the lady in moving the box, although such behavior was common in the past. I suspect that some of you, like me, have seen people on the streets, apparently in need, and totally ignored.
There have been accounts in newspapers, on the radio and on television of people with serious medical issues, passing out in the streets, and people simply walking by them. People in such predicaments are, too often, ignored.
I recently read an account of a man who helped a stranger lying in the streets by giving him a blanket and then calling for police assistance. As it turned out, this man would have probably died but for the assistance which resulted in the man being rushed to the hospital.
Whenever I think about how people would be routinely helped by others in the past, my mind goes to public transportation. Riding the bus or trolley may have demonstrated the most obvious way in which we saw individuals helping others. Unlike today, when a female in particular, or an elderly person boarded public transportation in the past, a man or a younger person immediately gave up his or her seat.
The next time you are on public transportation, observe the reaction of an able-bodied seated person. If someone boards the bus or trolley and there are no seats, he or she will bury their head in their newspaper or close their eyes, pretending to be asleep. Others around would give piercing looks. Those seated may even be truly embarrassed by someone saying that a particular person should give their seat to the older person. They may even suffer the ultimate embarrassment when another female gives up her seat because of one’s uncaring ways.
Today, a crowded bus, trolley or train leaves everyone for themselves; old, pregnant, female, disabled, it does not matter. It is rare to be given a seat on a crowed public vehicle today. However, people came to the aid of others, back in the day.
As I was writing this column, I paused to try and identify things, no matter how small, that I have recently seen some avoid doing to help others. So I ask you, when is the last time you observed people going into a building or room and someone held the door open for them?
Or, have you recently observed a lady dressed up, pumping gas at a service station and a man offers to pump the gas for her? You certainly recall the days when a man or teenager would ring the bell or knock on Ms. Annabelle’s door and offer to shovel the snow or sweep the steps and sidewalk free of charge. I know that it has been “many moons” since you have observed women with children attempting to cross a busy street and someone offered to help. Typically, today, women in such a precarious and dangerous situation are left to fend for themselves. In “by gone years,” however, others went to their aid and assisted them in crossing the street. In some cases, men would stop their automobiles, get out and provide assistance. Today, it is every man or women for themselves; such kindness and consideration have been truly left, back in the day.
While I understand and embrace the notion of helping others in need, I was “taken back” by a Dec. 8, 2015 online article by CamMi Pham titled “Why I Stopped Helping People and You Should Stop.” Contrary to my beliefs, he states that his mother taught him never to give unsolicited advice, nor try to help anyone unless they ask you for it. While this may fit today’s lifestyle, helping others, even going out of one’s way to help is something many of us willingly did without being prompted, back in the day.
