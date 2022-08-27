Over the past several years, daily discussions with a dear friend and fraternity Brother, Robert “Rob-Roy” Ridley, often stoke my thoughts of topics. Such was the case last week as I talked with him, and he asked if I was a fan of comic books when growing up. So here I am, taking another trip down memory lane, in this case, resurrecting the interest in comic books from back in the day.
How well do you recall your knowledge of and relationship with comic books? Well let me reacquaint you with some popular comic book characters from back in the day that may tease your memory. Perhaps you were fans of Archie with his sidekicks Jughead, Reggie, Veronica and Betty. Then there were favorite characters such as Beetle Bally, Dagwood, Little Lulu, Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck and Dick Tracey. If you were like me, the super heroes, in particular, Captain Marvel, Batman and Robin, and Superman were the comics that garnered the most interest. Now, unlike some of you, I was not a fan of Bizarro. This supervillain was an antagonist to Superman with an unenviable appearance. As a child, I viewed him as evil and I did not like him.
Given the interest that so many have had in comic books, it is worth noting that comic books have a history. Let’s take a brief educational trip. Based on information obtained from several Internet sources, a comic book consists of art in the forms of panels that reflect individual scenes. The panels usually contain descriptive prose and written narrative. The first modern comic book was released in 1933 in the United States. For those that desire a detailed description of the history of comic books, I encourage you to visit, “A Very Brief History of Comic Books.” by Giovanna Centeno from The National Museum of American History.
One may wonder why comic books were purchased and traded, back in the day. I turned to friends and acquaintances for explanations to this question. Several of my friends told me that they were driven to comic books because of their love for reading. They found comic books to be educational, serious at times, and funny. They also found that the format for comic books, where the text was supplemented with graphics, to be more appealing than reading books. One of my friends indicated that his love for comic books began with his mother. In an attempt to keep him occupied, she purchased comic books and sent him to his room where she would be assured of hours of quiet time as he read. This brings up some interesting points that mothers undoubtedly had in mind when encouraging their children to read comic books.
Comic books enabled children to visualize the movement of characters as they read the story which is important in the learning process. In speaking with several parents, they pointed out that comic books were instrumental in improving the vocabulary of their children, particularly in the use of words and in improving sentence structure. Several of my school teacher friends pointed out that children struggling to read books should be referred to comic books as the images and stories enable them to read more fluently. They also pointed out that most comic books present stories in an easy to understand format which enables readers to develop other skills needed in the learning process such as inference, memory, sequencing, understanding succinct language and reading comprehension.
Comic books also motivate reluctant readers. An article in scholastic.com, “Raising Super Readers: Benefits of Comic Books & Graphic Novels,” by Melanie English, listed ten benefits of reading comics and graphic novels that are worthy of exploring. Here are a few: children that skim pages slow down and look at the images and get to fully ingest what is happening in the plot when reading comic books. Also, children with autism can learn a great deal about identifying emotions through the images in a comic book. Finally, children with dyslexia, while becoming frustrated to finish a page in a traditional book, often feel a sense of accomplishment when they complete a page in a comic book. This boosts self-esteem and encourages a desire to read more. Not everyone, however, enjoys reading comic books.
Some parents and educators dismiss comic books as trivial or not real books with some even labeling them as junk. For me, however, my interest in comic books stemmed from the images. I particularly enjoyed the covers of comic books. I also loved comic books for the advertising coupons that would bring an interesting prize when entered. Then there was the trading of comic books that interested me. Some of you recall visiting friends with a stack of comic books and sitting on the floor as you traded comics, one for one. This enabled you to get a new supply of comic books without putting out ten cents for brand new ones. Trading comic books was a big deal, back in the day.
Now, I know what is on your mind, so let me help you. There were Black comic books in the past, known as “The All-Negro Comics,” they were published in 1947. It was a single-issue, small-press comic that was written and drawn solely by Black writers and artist. The only published and only known issue of this comic was a 48-page standard-size comic book that sold for fifteen cents as opposed to the standard ten cents price of other comic books.
I doubt if this column will result in recruiting additional comic book readers and traders entering the market. But, if you get a chance, try to locate some comic books. A reading of just one will take you to a time when many children, as well as adults, enjoyed comic books, back in the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.