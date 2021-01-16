Several weeks ago, a Tribune employee asked me if I recall the days when considerable attention was given to keeping our neighborhoods clean. This subject had been the topic of my column on at least two occasions and therefore I tucked away the thought with plans to resurrect it in the future. About three weeks ago, I received a posting on the Nextdoor.com site, a neighborhood hub for trusted connections and the exchange of helpful information, goods and services. That posting was spot on with regard to the cleaning of neighborhoods and brought me to today’s column. Rashad Jenkins’ post detailed her experiences growing up in the West Oak Lane and Mount Airy sections of Philadelphia where the efforts of her grandparents ensured that the neighborhood was clean. She called for returning to the days when our neighborhoods were kept clean.
I ask today, are you old enough to remember back in the day when much effort went into keeping our neighborhoods clean.
I suspect that many of you cringe at the debris that is scattered throughout our neighborhoods. I pay very close attention, to how much different neighborhoods are today. In the past, I observed people, usually elderly ladies, with brooms in hand, sweeping their porches, sidewalks and even the streets. Yes, sometimes sweeping in the middle of the streets. Some of you may recall the days when water trucks from the Streets Department regularly traveled down the middle of our neighborhood streets spraying water on each side. As a child, I recall the water trucks stopping and street sweepers with large push brooms coming behind them to push the debris into small piles at the curb. These actions played a significant role in maintaining pride in our neighborhoods in the past but disappeared due to costs of labor and the trucks. Even when the water trucks did not come down our streets, a city worker opened fire hydrants which also helped to keep our streets clean. If city workers did not sweep up and remove the trash, it was not unusual for residents to come out to take up the debris, back in the day.
Some of you may be wondering about the timing of this column; after all, the so-called “cleanup, fix up and paint up” period typically takes place in the spring. Well, I am hoping to start a movement, directed at returning our old neighborhoods to those grand neighborhoods of the past. Grab a piece of paper or simply underscore sections of this column and develop a “to do” list of projects for cleaning up your neighborhood over the next several months.
My childhood goes back to the days when many of us lived in row homes with marble steps. If you recall, there were at least four marble steps that adjoined your neighbor’s marble steps with what appeared to be a sliding board in between. Perhaps you can still envision adults and sometime children, on their knees, scrub brushes in hand and a container of Ajax cleanser nearby as they scrubbed the white marble steps. You likely do not see these marble steps today, which preclude putting this on your list of projects to do over the next several months. Unfortunately, these steps, found everywhere, were previously white marble but have been painted over, usually with grey paint. Scrubbing these marble steps was a big deal and the cleaning of them was a ritual that was followed every Saturday morning. Everyone seemed to get a big kick and a great deal of pride out of the sparkling white steps that were characteristic of row homes, back in the day.
If you lived in a home with a porch, the ritual for maintaining a home was a bit different. The objective, however, was still the same; having clean well-presented homes in your neighborhood. Taking care of our homes, whether they were owned or rented, was something in which everyone in the neighbor took pride. The cleaning of the marble steps was replaced by sweeping our porches and then hosing them down or washing the porches down by throwing buckets of clean water on the porch floor. You might recall the swings, gliders and rockers that were found on most porches in the past. Porch furniture was painted regularly so that it looked like new. Cleaning pavements, in front of one’s home, particularly brick pavements, was very meticulous and time consuming. Remember that there was no “Round Up” or other weed killers, back then. So, it was often the job of children to sit down on the brick or concrete sidewalks and manually pull weeds out of the cracks. I remember my father cutting down on weeds by sprinkling rock salt in the cracks. Some people tried soapy water as a grass and weed killer. Of course, the final step in cleaning the sidewalks was to hose it down with water.
How many of you participated in washing windows in the past? Now, this is one neighborhood and home improvement chore that I disliked. Like many of you, no matter how hard I tried to get the windows clean and without streaks, I knew that my father or mother would find something wrong following careful inspection. After all, we did not have Windex, back in the day. For the most part, we used old newspaper and a washing solution of ammonia for this task. I cannot tell you the last time I saw an adult washing windows, so any image of a young person washing windows is definitely from back in the day.
I know that it is early but over the next several months, plan for spring cleanup. Make a commitment to help maintain our neighborhoods in the same manner that our parents demanded, back in the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.