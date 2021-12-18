Last week, my column was devoted to Christmas cards. While writing that column, my thoughts turned to Christmas Trees, and, therefore, I decided to devote this week’s column to Christmas Trees. I am going to share both old and new things resurrected from fond memories of Christmas tree practices back in the day.
While I shall never forget the true purpose of Christmas, Christmas would not be Christmas in my home without a Christmas tree. For more than twenty years, we have had an artificial Christmas tree. But, further back in the day, we had live Christmas trees. While these trees were cut, there were times, after I married, when we had trees that still had their roots and they were planted on our property after the holiday. Most families, if they had a Christmas tree, had a live tree.
Every corner lot became a place to sell live Christmas trees. As a child, purchasing a Christmas tree was a big deal for the family.
We lived in a home with a living room ceiling that was at least sixteen feet. As long as I can recall, we always had a Christmas tree that touched the ceiling. This was expected by my mother and my siblings. I vividly recall my father coming home one year with a tree that could not have been more than six feet tall. Although my father was upset with us, we took the tree back to exchange it for one that touched the ceiling; the height we were accustomed to seeing. There were few artificial Christmas trees, back then. The only artificial trees I recall were the aluminum trees that were illuminated by a revolving spot light. Anyone that still uses one today is obviously living back in the day.
How many of you waited until late on Christmas Eve to get your Christmas tree? At that hour, Christmas trees were cheaper and in some cases, free since the trees were usually thrown away. I have told this story in the past about a friend who would routinely go with her father, at the eleventh hour, each Christmas Eve, to look for a free Christmas tree. This practice ended one year when all of the unsold trees were cut up into several pieces by the vendors. My friend was in tears! Her father suggested they take several branches home where he nailed them to a 3 x 4 so that they could have a Christmas tree that year. Perhaps, this was the first Charlie Brown Christmas tree. If you shopped on Christmas Eve for a free Christmas tree, the availability of these free trees ended back in the day
Decorating a Christmas tree was a real challenge in the past. Most of us remember the fights and fusses we had over the tree lights. How many times did you put lights on the tree only to find out that the lights did not work? If you remember, with those large, candle shaped lights, if one bulb was bad, none of the lights worked. Remember also that a string of lights did not automatically blink in the past. In order to get them to blink, you had to purchase a “blinker.” Do you recall the lights with a long stem filled with a liquid that bubbled once they became heated? Speaking of ornaments, there were no Black ones when many of us were young children. As I think back in time, the first Black ornament I recall seeing was when Black became beautiful. In the sixties, Blacks had to have a Black angel on the top of their tree. Before that, a star appeared on the top of most Christmas trees. Today, every Black household with a Christmas tree must have at least one Black ornament; and that one Black ornament, often a Black angel at the top.
Christmas ornaments were very fragile in the past. You dared not let them hit the floor, as the ornament would shatter. Do you recall using paper clips or hairpins to secure ornaments to the Christmas tree? Many ornaments from the past were uniquely decorated and some are highly collectible today. There is just something very special about a Christmas tree today that is decorated with these decorative ornaments from the past.
I doubt seriously if anyone still places cotton balls on their tree to simulate snow but some may spray their tree with a white substance from an aerosol can to give the appearance of snow. Perhaps you still place tinsel, referred to by many as icicles, on your tree. Back then, no tree was complete without tinsel. Of all the decorating experiences connected with tree trimming, I disappeared when it came to putting angel hair on our tree. While it looked great on the tree, to touch it meant that you would be itching for a day or two. I do not know how you handled angel hair in your household in the past, but my oldest sister placed it on the tree while wearing gloves. If you do not know anything about angel hair, believe me, you are not missing anything. It should remain, back in the day.
For many of us who struggled in the past with life in a segregated America, the thought of a White Christmas was not in keeping with the Afro-centric views and traditions that we discovered during the civil rights struggles of the sixties. Thus, it may interest you to know that it is possible, now, to dream of a Black Christmas. While not related to the Black experience, there is a tree that was a big rage in Europe in 2005. It was a Black Christmas Tree. This tree was new to the United States in 2006 but did not gain the popularity among Blacks that I had anticipated. It is flat black and is shown in most pictures with silver decorations. Black Americans should claim this tree as our own. A Black Christmas Tree would the closest thing we could do that would enable us to have a Black Christmas; something than none of us could dream of, back in the day.
