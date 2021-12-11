While it has been more than seventy years, it seems as though it was just yesterday. I can still see myself, sitting with my mother at our dining room table, preparing Christmas cards to go into the mail. While Christmas cards are still sent today, purchasing, preparing, sending, receiving and displaying Christmas cards was a much bigger deal, back in the day.
I readily recall shopping, for Christmas cards, with my mother. She purchased several boxes of assorted cards. Back then, there were no Black Christmas cards. She also had a list of people for whom she purchased special cards. Over the past several weeks, I have observed my wife preparing a smattering of Christmas cards. In conversations with me, some friends indicated that they will send some Christmas cards. In today’s environment, my wife’s and friend’s preparation of Christmas cards to mail pales in comparison to the Christmas card activities of the past.
I recognize that we have e-cards and can send e-mails expressing Christmas wishes but I do not believe that the impersonal Internet options replace or equal Christmas merriment sent via the postal service in the past. There was a time when Christmas cards were sent because of our belief in the true spirit of Christmas; they were sent with loving care and thoughtfulness. But, then again, that was a time I fondly refer to as, back in the day.
When making her Christmas card list, my mother sat with members of the family, utilizing their input for help with the task. If you assisted your mother, like me, you may recall a large paper bag being pulled from a dining room drawer or cabinet with Christmas cards from the prior year. There were no computer lists of those that sent cards the prior year. Nor, were these names on printed documents. Usually, they were handwritten on loose leaf note book pages. In some cases, the bag contained envelopes from previous Christmas cards that were received. Without a doubt, my mother was committed to sending a Christmas card to every person on these lists.
Do you recall your mother’s “special list?” Those on the “special” list would receive one of the special cards that she purchased; not the cards from her “dime store” Christmas card boxes. But, then again, back in the day, all Christmas cards were special. The price of cards for special friends was no issue. Believe me, had someone treated my mother unfairly during the year, they would not receive a card, even in cases where that person had sent one to her. No, my mother would not be hypocritical and send out a card wishing someone a Merry Christmas if she did not hope that their Christmas would be merry. There was no habit of routinely sending Christmas cards only because the person sent her one the prior year.
My mother invested time and care in preparing her Christmas card list. Growing up in the kind of family environment that I did meant I assisted with this task. Sometimes, it took several hours to complete the list but before the end of the day, my mother would set aside another day for one of her children to sign and address her Christmas cards. An asterisk was placed beside the names of those who were to receive special cards; sometimes she placed their names on a separate list. Can you identify any special behaviors you demonstrate in regard to the sending of Christmas cards? Maybe you have discontinued this practice completely. Think about your behavior when receiving Christmas cards today. Upon opening a card, do you first look to see who sent the card and then read the verse? If so, this seems consistent with our way of communicating with one another today as compared to, back in the day.
What memories do you have of mailing Christmas cards in the past? For the most part, today is simply showing up at the mailbox or post office with a handful of cards. I have several friends that have shared with me how they went to the mail box for their parents in the past with shopping bags full of cards. There were so many that my friends spent considerable time placing just a few at a time into the mailbox since it was impossible to place all of the cards into the slot at one time.
In Christmases past, cards were displayed in various ways, in homes. Thoughts of Christmas card displays invariably take me back to the home of my grandmother. My grandmother had place a string from one corner of her living room to another. I would then sit with her as we reviewed each card, before placing a card over the string. If the string could not accommodate all of the cards, another string would be placed below the first row or on the wall. The very special cards, such as cards from her children, were set aside. I can still hear her say, “Lonnie, put this card on the mantle. It is very special.” Now, when was the last time you saw cards strung across a room or even arranged on the buffet as many of our parents did? In all probability, the last time was, back in the day.
While the sending and receiving of Christmas cards today may be a mundane activity in the lives of many, try reflecting on the importance of Christmas cards in the past. While you may see it as a small part of the Christmas season, viewed in proper context, you will understand that it was a significant aspect of our belief in the true spirit of Christmas; the love associated with Christmas and the love, care and thoughtfulness in which we embraced Christmas, back in the day.
