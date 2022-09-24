You may not know the name of John Elroy Sanford but his stage name, Redd Foxx is likely familiar to you. You must recall his raunchy nightclub acts that left many in stitches. Whenever I think about Redd Foxx, I recall an incident that he described of a drunk who gets on a bus, staggers down the aisle, and flops into a seat besides an elderly lady. The lady says to the man, “Mister, you are drunk! You are extremely drunk. You are disgustingly drunk.” The drunk looks at the lady and says, “Miss, you are ugly! You are very ugly. But, tomorrow, I am going to be sober.”
In telling this story to some of my friends, a few speculated that this drunk must have been drinking Taylor Port, Muscatel, Tiger Rose, Gypsy Rose, San Juan Blackberry, Mogen David, Catawba Pink, Blue Nun or Cold Duck. Others joined in and added, T.J. Swan, Big Apple, Neumeier Cream Ale, King Solomon, Mother Vineyard and Sangria to the list. Some added a few wines that I suspect are totally unfamiliar to many of you. Are you familiar with Muscatel Chinook, Silver Satin, Bali High, Purple Cow, Night Train Express, and Thunderbird? Thunderbird may be familiar to you. I must highlight Thunderbird as it is one of the favorite wines of the past. Often the result of drinking these wines was the inability to remember the events of the prior evening. So, did you have a wine of choice that may have caused you to act in an unwise and irresponsible manner?
Those that have a special interest in cheap wines, wines typically consumed by the wino, I refer you to the following sites to reinforce your knowledge of them. These wines can be found by visiting, www.bumwine.com and www.ghettowine.com. While you may not have qualified as a legitimate wino, I suspect that you have memories of the cheap wines from the past.
I must return to Thunderbird as I believe that it was in a class all by itself. Having its own infamous slogan is evidence of this. Come with me as I ask: What’s the word? You know the answer, Thunderbird. What’s the price? Back in the day the response was, thirty twice. But it did not stop there. True winos know the appropriate next question and answer: Who drinks the most? Clearly, it is us Colored folks. Thunderbird was difficult to drink; it was downright disgusting in taste and was generally mixed with orange juice or cream soda. As popular as it was, there are virtually no grapes in Thunderbird. It is truly a low-quality, cheap wine made by Ernest and Julio Gallo Winery. The liquor is light yellow and has been described as a drink that turns the lips and mouth black. Interestingly, you cannot purchase Thunderbird today anywhere in our area but it is available “on-line.”
In place of grapes, Thunderbird features high alcohol content: 17.5 percent by volume. The additional alcohol content adds a burn to the drink’s flavor. There is no disagreement that drinking Thunderbird is for only one purpose and that is a cheap but fast way to get drunk. Whether it was Thunderbird or another cheap wine, you may recall the days of chipping in coins with friends and having the older member of your group go to the State Store to make a purchase. The next step might have been to go to your favorite street corner or alley where your boys and perhaps neighborhood winos drank out of a bottle which back in the day was wrapped snugly in a brown paper bag.
Fridays and Saturdays in college were infamous. After dinner, we usually went to our dormitory rooms to await the designated student’s return with bottles of wine; enough to carry us well into the night. While my undergraduate days were approximately sixty years ago, I still vividly remember trips to Lepore’s Liquor store near campus; the liquor store where we purchased our favorite cheap wines.
To this day, many of my male classmates still share stories of these episodes. One story involved a dormitory resident repeatedly banging on another student’s door and failing to respond when asked, “Who is there?” After multiple knocks on the door, he was told to “do a certain thing that involved disposing a liquid.” Sure enough, there was a sound and a liquid substance leaking under the door as several of us were sitting around joking. As we opened the door, with some alarm, the drunken student, outside that had been banging on the door, calmly stated that he was simply following instructions to “do what he was told” and slide under. Yes, a bit disgusting but this is just one example of how cheap wine affected many students. I suspect that some of you have similar stories from your experiences, with regard to cheap wines, back in the day.
There will always be the image of a man that had much more than he could handle and had to engage in what I call, a “running drunk’ in order to remain upright. You have seen this person, running along on his tiptoes, close against the wall in an attempt to avoid falling. Because of the changes in drinking habits today, the drinking of cheap wines as well as the wino have virtually disappeared. This would appear to be a good thing and evidence of making progress. Perhaps not so, as many former winos have adopted other habits with far more detrimental results. Given what we see today in bad habits of some of our young people, drinking cheap wines and becoming a wino may be a better alternative today, in keeping with what some of us experienced, back in the day.
