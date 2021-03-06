I was in a store recently and observed a young child calling an adult by her first name. I did not pay it much attention until a disagreement ensued and the adult said, “I expect you to listen to your mother.” Realizing that this was a mother and child relationship, I stopped immediately. It bothers me when an adult is not addressed in a respectful manner, especially when children address parents by their first names. You may recall that young people, related or not, always addressed adults with respect, back in the day.
Some white readers may take exception to my contention that children calling parents by their first name is a white thing. I have no empirical data to support this contention. This is based on internet postings, comments received from friends, and my own observations. The interaction between the child and parent referenced earlier involved whites. I have rarely observed Black children, calling their parents by their first names. For some parents, it is acceptable. They feel enlightened and believe it reflects a peer like relationship. For me, referencing one’s parent by their first name is disrespectful. Some children call their parents by their first name because a casual, friend-like relationship exists. They want a less formal relationship.
Consider Bart from the television show, ‘The Simpsons.’ Under normal circumstances, Bart refers to his father as “Homer” but refers to his mother as “Mom.” When Bart wishes to show some affection towards his father, he calls him, “Dad.” But Black children dare not refer to their parents by their first names. This would result in harsh discipline. My siblings, my cousins, my friends, all referred to their parents as mommy or daddy; eventually mom or dad; and, perhaps later in life as mother or father. I lost my father at age eighty-eight and my mother at age ninety-three.
Until they passed, they were dad and mom, never William Alonzo and Jessie Belle. I cannot identify when I was told that adults should not be addressed by their first names by children. We simply learned by observation. A dear friend shared with me a fun filled incident as a teenager that involved some of his friends and demonstrates the importance of “Mister” interactions. With a group, including adults fooling around, my friend jokingly referred to someone’s father as my N……. This jovial occasion, full of laughter and jokes, abruptly stopped. “You must mean, Mister. N………” Even in using this politically incorrect term, Mister was expected as it indicated respect. Mister or Misses, or Miss was how older folks were addressed, back in the day.
I cannot tell you the origin of emphasizing the use of Mister, Misses. or Miss for Black families. But, as most of you know, this is expected; there are no exceptions. Many of my family and friends argue that it is a Southern thing. Southern Black folks are taught to say ‘ma’am,’ ‘sir,’ and ‘yes, ma’am,’ and ‘yes, sir.’ When being introduced by your parents to an older person, they always stressed Mister or Misses. In some cases, the Mister or Misses was dropped and the person to whom you were being introduced was Uncle Douglas, Aunt Della, or Cousin Ethel. Think back to your experiences growing up, once meeting the next-door stranger or the new neighbor that lived around the corner, they also had Mister or Misses in front of their names. There is a young lady that works at The Tribune that refers to all older employees Mister or Miss proceeding their first name. She says she does this out of respect; something that was instilled in her as a child, back in the day.
A November 4, 2014 online article by Karl Smallwood, “Why Do We Call Parents Mom and Dad,” provides some insight on this question. Space will not permit me to elaborate on all of his observations, but Smallwood points out that the words can be traced to the 1500s for “dad” and 1800’s for “mom.”
The Oxford English Dictionary acknowledges that there is no evidence where the word “mom” originated. However, the word “mom” was born from the much older word “momma.” A word similar to “mom” occurs in almost every spoken language on Earth. As for “dad,” there are more variations in the ways to address man in foreign languages because their variations are derived from the babblings of children during “baby talk,” the sound, dada which is the first sound that most babies make. The history of mom and dad is an interesting one and you should read the Smallwood article for more information. The relationship between breast feeding and babies uttering a ‘Momma sound” which he describes is indeed interesting.
What if your child calls you by your first name? You should immediately correct them. The literature on how children address their parents indicates that often, stepchildren call their parents by their first name. How do you address your in-laws? As close as I was to my mother and father-in-law, I could not bring myself to call them mom or dad. Others have shared with me a similar story. Some Italian friends told me that in their culture, in laws were expected to be called mom or dad. I was told by another co-worker that it was customary for a man that was dating a lady that had children, for the children to refer to their mother’s boyfriend as Uncle. This is a new one for me but in speaking with others, this is not the case today but was a practice, back in the day.
It could be Mom, Dad, Mother, Father, Mister, Misses or some other variation of respect shown by the way we addressed our elders in the past. Whatever your preference, use one of them and embrace the teachings of your elders as they were instilled in us back in the day.
