CADILLAC CAR

Back in the day, owning a Cadillac car was the epitome of keeping up with the Joneses. — Adobe Stock

 Adobe Stock

Most of you remember your first automobile. I remember well my first automobile, a bright red Corvair, made by Chevrolet. I obtained this automobile when I graduated from college in 1962. Subsequently, automobiles I owned were all from the Chevrolet family: an Impala, a Super sport and eventually another Impala. The Impala was the last automobile that I owned from any American Automobile Company. In 1971, I ventured into the foreign automobile market where I have remained. I remember my purchase of a Mercedes Benz, 250SE; it had a silver bottom, black top and black interior. I thought that it was an exceptional automobile. It even had air-conditioning.

When I drove to my parents for them to see it, my sister’s words were devastating. She asked, “Why did you purchase such an ugly automobile?” She questioned why I would spend a lot of money on a Mercedes Benz when most people from the neighborhood that wanted a high-end automobile opted for one that reflected their conclusion that they had gained a level of importance. So, I invite you to take this trip back to a time when the Cadillac was the dream automobile for many Blacks; the automobile that “indicated they had arrived,” back in the day.

Alonzo Kittrels can be reached at backintheday@phillytrib.com or The Philadelphia Tribune, Back In The Day, 520 South 16th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146 The views expressed in this column are not necessarily those of The Philadelphia Tribune.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.