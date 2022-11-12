Fact, fiction or downright false, one thing is for sure, urban legends are fascinating. They cause you to think, and result in many arguments. In order to make certain that we are all on the same page, let me define an urban legend. According to Oxford Languages, urban legend, also referred to as urban myth, is a humorous or horrific story or piece of information circulated as true, especially one purporting to involve someone vaguely related or known to the teller. Whenever I hear someone speak of an urban legend, I wonder how urban legends have survived for so many years. Beyond a shadow of a doubt, urban legends have their roots, back in the day.
No one knows for sure the origin of urban legends. They are simply beliefs that have been passed by word of mouth that claim to be true. You might call them myths but some refer to them as conspiracies. Urban legends can apply to any group. But, for the purpose of this column and given the nature of my audience, this is about urban legends affiliated with Black folks.
Let me highlight an urban legend that goes back to my childhood. At some point, as a very young child, I overheard some adults talking about Roebuck of Sears Roebuck and Company. Their claim was that Roebuck was a Black American. Many of you that grew up back in the day have heard this claim. In fact, ask people from the over seventy crowd and they will tell you, “Yes, Roebuck was Black.” They will go on to tell you that this is precisely why the store chain eventually became Sears with the name Roebuck dropped. What was the source of this claim? Who knows? Where is the factual evidence? To my knowledge, there is none. But, Black people have perpetuated this belief and some of us, yours truly included, contributed to the continuation of this legend until Sears’ demise.
For some, Presidents, Thomas Jefferson, Andrew Jackson, Abraham Lincoln, Warren Harding, Calvin Coolidge, Dwight Eisenhower, and John Hanson (actually the first President), have been identified as Black. For more information, see truthinplainsight.com. Many of you have heard people joke about former President, William Jefferson Clinton, being the first Black President of the United States.
In the case of Harding, during his Presidential campaign, pamphlets were distributed claiming that he was racially mixed. Based on books and materials that I have reviewed, there appears to be a broad consensus that many of his neighbors believed this to be true. If one reviews the essay written by one of Harding’s cousins, as well as the genealogies of the Harding family dating back to colonial New England, there may be truth to this legend.
Then there is Dwight David Eisenhower. I have in my possession an April 19, 1969 edition of The Philadelphia Tribune. That edition features a photograph on the front page of this newspaper with the following caption: Whose Mother Is This? The photograph depicts a woman who could best be described as fair skinned with Negroid features. For any Black American viewing this photograph, they would say with confidence that “this is a “sister.” Interestingly, this same photograph appeared on the cover of Life Magazine during the same era. Those who had subscriptions received their copies in the mail. The few copies that hit the newsstands were recalled. I vividly recall my brother writing Life Magazine and questioning the removal of the magazine from the newsstands. He also inquired about the race of the person in the photograph.
Life Magazine did not explain why the magazine copies were removed. However, they did say that there was no evidence of “Negroid blood” on the father’s side of the family. No mention was made of the mother’s side of the family. Just think of Eisenhower’s features, in his later years, just prior to his death. Could that Black urban legend be correct and Dwight D. Eisenhower was a Black American?
Some of you must recall the belief that back in the day, social security numbers were assigned based on race. Urban legend has it that the two middle digits of your social security number define your race. Blacks all have even numbers assigned to them. Another variation is that the fifth digit is always even. I have tested this and, interestingly, the vast majority of Black Americans have even numbers. But, there are a lot of white folk who also have even numbers. Is this a recent change or have things always been this way? Fact, fiction or urban legend?
What about the word “picnic?” According to urban legend, its origin is from shortening “pick a n-word.” The claim is that picnic referred to an outdoor community gathering during which families ate from lunch boxes and randomly selected a Black man to be hung for entertainment.
Then there is the so-called “Lawn Jockey.” Was this figure prominently used during the Underground Railroad? Some people say yes as it played a role in designating safe havens for slaves. Was this figure created from a real human being by the name of Jocko Graves, who froze to death holding George Washington’s horse as he crossed the Delaware River?
I know that if I went away and returned a hundred years later, these urban legends and more would still be with us. In many respects, these stories satisfy a need. And, who knows, some of these urban legends could be true. After all, this is all the reason why many of us will hold tight to those thoughts that may be fact, fiction or Black urban legend that were cast in stone, back in the day.
