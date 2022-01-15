Whenever there is an observance or recognition of a special event or holiday, I recognize it in my column that falls around the same date or time of the year. In past years, I would not hesitate to give attention to and celebrate the contributions of this great man; The Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. However, like last year, tomorrow I will sit out this day of remembrance.
Last year, I said that I would simply pause to recognize the greatness of this man and his contributions to the advancement of people of color. But, there would be no great celebration. I indicated that I would sit still and reread Dr. King’s “I Have a Dream” speech. This year will be no different.
There was a time when I, like many of you, went to a luncheon or program where people, other than Dr. King, were honored for reasons for which I am uncertain. We listened to long speeches, ate sub par food and spent a ton of money in an establishment that we did not own; and in many cases, were served by individuals who did not look like me.
It is nice to have a day off from work; to have schools closed; and to feel good about the entire country being wrapped up in the celebration of the life of a Black man. But I am reminding you on this day, that we are long overdue for advancements in making Dr. King’s life more impactful with emphasis on, “from an economic perspective.”I shall write as often as I can until enough of us internalize the message.
Had Dr. King lived, I believe that the marches would have long ended; the speeches would have dissipated; specific strategies for economic progress would have been instituted, and without a doubt, significant plans would be underway to alter the assault on voting rights. So, I am back to where I started previously; a place of remembrance not just on Dr. King’s birthday but on those occasions when we come together as Blacks. I am reminded of what could have been, with planning and due-diligence, back in the day.
But for the pandemic, many of us would have plans to go out tomorrow and participate in a wide range of activities sponsored by our churches, fraternities, sororities, social organizations and colleges. Our hard-earned monies might be spent in facilities that we do not own. I do not know of any other racial group that does not have an economic agenda associated with their business, religious, civic and social activities.
Growing up, my father proudly shared with me how Black people, due to segregation and Jim Crow Laws, owned businesses. If old enough, you might relate to places that were in Philadelphia that we patronized because halls or hotel ballrooms were unavailable to us. Perhaps you remember places like Trott Inn, Ebony Lounge, Postal Card, Pyramid Club, Barber’s Hall, Reynold’s Hall and O.V. Catto Hall that Blacks owned and operated. These places were hardly large enough to accommodate large gatherings; but they were ours. These properties were the beneficiaries of our hard-earned monies that given time could have possibly blossomed into credible places for large groups to patronize. But along came integration, which destroyed our Black gathering places just as it destroyed many other endeavors that we used to control.
You may also recall that when we did not go to a club or hall, our activities were held in the basement or activity halls of churches. Several years ago, in a MLK column, I mentioned that I have been giving much thought to the role that churches could play in hosting our events. I mentioned that a number of churches have facilities associated with their churches that could accommodate banquets. My own church, the Salem Baptist Church now located in Roslyn, with its large banquet hall, will be in the forefront of the movement to use churches for our gatherings. Obviously not this year, but I am confident that the celebration of the life of The Reverend Doctor Martin Luther King, Jr. will take place in our own banquet hall in the near future. These same facilities could be available to accommodate social events, such as wedding receptions. In establishments that we own, we could then hire our own people and recycle our money back into our communities.
I have traveled this road on numerous occasions and I shall travel it again. Let us move forward by using next year’s Dr. Martin Luther King. Jr’s birthday celebration by using our own facilities, in the same manner, as those that paved the way for the past advances. In keeping with my attitude about previous MLK celebrations, I must ask the question I have asked repeatedly. That question is “Will I live to see the day when we will have a first-class banquet hall or first class hotel where we can celebrate our Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. luncheons, our Black History luncheons, our wedding receptions, our family reunions, our cabarets, our fraternal and social club activities?” I must admit that being in the fourth quarter of my life; the answer is most likely a painful no. It is indeed regrettable that in spite of our improved levels of education; improved housing conditions, and improved earnings, we have been unable to continue in the footsteps of our parents and grandparents. There is no reason why we should not be patronizing places that we own during The Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. celebrations, in our own facilities just as our ancestors had their own facilities, back in the day.
