I place great value in maintaining old friendships and as a result talk regularly with a couple of friends. These conversations often inspire my back in the day columns. A call to one of my closest friends last week was surprising in that he answered the telephone with perfect diction and spoke in a highly professional manner; this was much different than the “yo-yo-yo” that I am accustomed to hearing. I jokingly indicated that he must have been expecting a bill collector. Unable to see his caller identification, he concluded that he should be on his best behavior. This experience led us to a long conversation about how we answered the telephone in the past. So, join me as I explore the ways we answered the telephone, particularly at home, back in the day
We must travel far back in the day to a time the first words were spoken on the telephone. An Internet article by Afton Lynn, dated April 3, 2021, titled The First Telephone Call Made: History, describes Alexander Graham Bell, inventor of the telephone, making his first telephone call on March 10th, 1876 to his assistant, Thomas Watson, “Mr. Watson, come here. I want to see you.” Bell initially proposed using “ahoy, ahoy,” when answering the telephone but it was Thomas Edison, who in 1877 suggested the use of “hello” as a telephone greeting. While ‘Hello” tends to be the dominant way to answer a telephone in English, particularly at home, there are many other ways to do so.
People answer their telephones in various ways. While I have never experienced it, I understand that some people answer with their telephone number such as “215-555-7546.” This is different and clearly a bit antiquated. Others answer their telephones using the household name; “Johnson residence,” or “Campbell residence.” Although it may seem outdated or old-fashion, I view this technique as very polite especially when coming from a child in the household. Answering with “Good morning, good afternoon, or good evening” demonstrates courtesy and reflect class. Some of my friends answer by simply using their first name, such as “Brian speaking.” Still other ways of answering the phone include: “To whom do I have the pleasure of speaking?” “Excuse me,” or as several friends respond “peace.” Still, some respond by saying “speak” and a very common response is “Hi.” Do you consider the greeting, “Who is this” to be rude? “May I help you” or “How may I be of assistance to you” are mainly heard in business environments but sometimes on one’s home telephone. What about, “To whom do you wish to speak” which seems a bit curt without first providing a greeting of some sort. Then, there are those smart alecks that answer with “I am listening.” Then there are those humorous ways of answering the telephone, many that are associated with life back in the day.
Telemarketer calls, specifically, and other calls can be annoying. Calls that that appear to be from telemarketers can often be answered with in a humorous manner with, “city morgue.” Another humorous response is to answer such calls with, “Zoological Gardens, Mr. Wolf or Mr. Fox, speaking.” Then there is “911, what’s your emergency?” Or, “Sorry, she is dead, can I have her call you back?” Answering in any of these manners will generally end the call quickly. With an annoying telemarketer, try answering the call by saying, “I am busy but if you give me your home telephone number I will return your call.” When the telemarketer states that they are not permitted to provide their home telephone numbers, let the person know that the two of you will be unable to talk in the future. Some people will answer telemarketer telephone calls by saying absolutely nothing once picking up the receiver. Then about twenty seconds later, they simply hang up. This is a good way to end and stop telemarketers calls. For other unwarranted
and annoying calls, you may also want to answer with: State Farm, This is Jake” which gets attention. The same is true when answering the telephone at home with “John of the IT Department” or “Jimmy Johns.” An Internet on-line posting contained a good one; the posting indicated that his dad answered the telephone with “Good evening, Joe’s Bar and Grill. This is Joe, how many are in your party?” One of my favorites that I also use when having difficulties getting restaurant reservations is, “L. Sinclair Buttersworth, III.” This name stops everyone in their tracks as it has the air of richness and importance.
There are also some ways in which the telephone is answered in other countries that have found their way here to America. Some of you may have heard “Please, go ahead.” “Who’s that?” or, simply, “Please.” “Ready” or “pronto” are common telephone greetings in Italy. Portuguese typically say, “I am here” and Mexican Spanish answer with “Well” or “So.” “You are speaking with Susan” is Dutch while “Maria is on the phone” and “Can I help you” are both French. Understand however, that none of these phrases are considered correct ways to answer the telephone in English.
I have a habit of answering telephone calls with “yes” and have come to realize this to be a bad habit. Some maintain that this is considered very rude in English as it implies, “What do you want?” More importantly, according to The Federal Communications Commission, this could be an entry into a scam. The scam begins with an answer of yes that is recorded and results in a voice signature that is later used for fraudulent purposes
Hopefully this column causes you to pay close attention to how you answer the telephone in the future. Remember what you say when answering the telephone speaks volumes in terms of how you are viewed. Perhaps you should abandon those slick and fancy greetings that add little to your style and class and simply say hello as the vast majority of those answering the telephone used to do, back in the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.