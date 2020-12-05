With rare exceptions, I speak daily with a close friend that has been in my life since we were at Sulzberger Junior High School and is also a fraternity brother. This roughly 70-year relationship with Robert “Rob-Roy” Ridley, results in conversations that invariably focus on past events in our lives.
A few weeks ago, “Rob Roy” reminded me of that period, as boys, when we wore short pants. So, whether male or female, you may remember the transition from the days of short pants to the wearing of long or “big boy” pants or trousers, back in the day.
If you are not in my age group, you may be unfamiliar with the days when boys wore short pants for dressy occasions. If so, dig out some family albums and look for pictures taken during the elementary school years of old family members. Those childhood photographs may show how adorable boys looked dressed up in shorts. I have memories of my son and grandson wearing stylish outfits that included short pants and knee-length socks when going to an affair that dictated “dressed up clothing.”
Several of my friends, do not recall the days of wearing shorts for dress, but recall wearing Bermuda shorts. Some friends shared how they made every attempt to convince their parents that they should not wear shorts. Skinny legs were the primary reason not to wear shorts. For those who had skinny legs and were bow-legged, it was a double whammy.
While my legs were not a factor in why I avoided wearing short pants, there was another issue; an issue that comes to mind whenever I am getting in or out of the shower and look down at my knees. Some understand the relationship between wearing short pants and scraping your knees. Friend after friend shared stories of being outdoors playing, in short pants, and while running or jumping, took a heavy fall, ending up with a bleeding knee. Not wearing long pants contributed to banged-up knees. Though a scrapped knee was painful, it was better than a hole in one’s pants. A hole displeased parents and possibly resulted in a spanking. After all, clothing had to last a few years or be in decent condition to hand down to a younger brother, back in the day.
For history buffs, there is background information that suggests why little boys wore shorts. This requires a trip several centuries back, from the mid-16th century until the early 20th century when little boys wore dresses.
The internet is full of this history and describes the transition from unbreeching to breeching, the period when little boys started wearing trousers, as an important rite of passage. It was reported that boys were kept in dresses as a result of the lack of toilet training. Dresses for boys also made it easier to make room for future growth.
There were several transitions to short pants with the 18th century being the time when British and American boys, began to wear short pantaloons and short jackets. The skeleton suit was introduced for young boys. The pantaloons with short jackets along with the skeleton suit were the first real alternatives to dresses. During World War I, except for babies, dresses began to disappear for boys but did not disappear completely but were worn about knee-length. Some of you may think of young men in Britain, who as young adult men still wear skirts or kilts today.
I know that none of you guys recall wearing dresses or skirts since these styles pre-dated your era. A few of my friends have memories of several older male relatives wearing dresses in the mid-1940s. While wearing dresses and the skeleton outfit may be foreign to you, I suspect that some of you graduated from shorts to knickerbockers or knickers before going to long pants or trousers. I know I did! I remember wearing a knickerbocker suit, around the age of 10, with a bow tie and a “big apple” hat. A number of my friends viewed knickers as lame. For some, however, the look was cool. Knickers were also avoided by many because of skinny legs that prevented the elastic that held up the legs of the knickers.
So you know nothing about knickers. If you are a movie fan, think back to Mickey Rooney and how he was usually dressed up in knickers. Knickerbockers or knickers are a form of baggy, knee-length trousers for boys or men. You see knickers today on men playing golf, jockeys, skiing, bicycle racing, fencing, baseball players, football officials; football players all wear a form of knickers. While knickers were worn primarily by men, women also wore knickers. Around age 13, boys exchanged their knickers for trousers. Cold weather resulted in a change from shorts as well as knickers, back in the day.
The day when little boys started to wear trousers was special and they knew that they had arrived! Looking at my photographs, as a young boy, it appears that my parents decided to dress me in long pants more than short pants. I have several photographs decked out in suits with long pants. Most of the outfits resemble what was worn by grown men.
While the days of dressy outfits for boys with short pants have been disappearing, I would encourage all of you to take a trip back in time and bring back a style that I contend would have a place in today’s fashion world. No, do not return to dressy short pants outfits but knickers. Knickers returned for women for a short period back in the 1980s. But, returning to this style for males would make a statement. You may be view as corny, but I bet that as a child, teen, or adult, you would be viewed as cool, the same as many who went from shorts to knickers, back in the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.