Any discussion regarding defecating is uncomfortable. Whenever I initiate a discussion of this essential function, it is usually met with this response, “That is too much information.” Various terms and expressions are used to describe this activity, such as going to the bathroom, putting out the trash, taking a dump, pooping, doing No. 2, having a doo doo, or the crudest of the terms, s---.
We all know that this is both a normal and natural function. I recognize that some of you will stop reading this column as a result of its subject. Others, however, will continue to read it as you ask yourselves, “What is Kittrels up to?” Still others may be wondering if the coronavirus pandemic has made me stir crazy.
The process of relieving ourselves is not always smooth. Thus, a few weeks ago, during one of those struggling moments in the bathroom, my mind went back in time to the things that my parents gave me to clean myself out. So, as uncomfortable as this topic might be, join me for a trip to those days when over the counter and homemade remedies were useful, to say it gingerly, in having a bowel movement; or, using my expression, to having the big one, back in the day.
Although many decades have passed, I can still see my father ordering me to the kitchen where he would meet me after a stop at the bathroom for something from the medicine cabinet. Growing up in the 1940s and 1950s, I was quite familiar with the dark blue bottle with the label Phillips’ Milk of Magnesia, the remedy my father had in his hands when he arrived in the kitchen. My father poured a portion into a spoon and instructed me to open my mouth. As usual, when taking medicine, the tears were already welling in my eyes, before the spoon went into my mouth. Of course, the chalky taste of this remedy, was nasty and caused me to cry. Sometimes, my mother attempted to ease my distaste for this medicine by pouring the spoonful into a small glass of milk. I do not recall having difficulty relieving myself but yet I was given this medicine to help me to “remain regular.” Many of you heard this expression when you were growing up.
No discussion of laxatives of the past can ignore Ex-Lax. I cannot say that it was nasty, I do not recall it having a taste. Yet, some of my friends liken it to eating chocolate candy. I do recall having difficulty swallowing it. Thus, my mother would break it up and I would take it like small pills. Some old advertisements described Ex-Lax as providing gentle, dependable overnight relief. Consumers were encouraged to take it at bedtime for relief in the morning. A product refund was promised if the Ex-Lax did not work overnight. In 1997, the maker of Ex-Lax pulled a few versions of its top-selling laxative off the shelves because one of its ingredients was linked to cancer and causing a change in its recipe. But there are still two versions available for consumers.
Then there was the nastiest of all medicines that my father gave me for any malady. I was given castor oil even if it was just a cut finger. But, many of you undoubtedly remember it for its effectiveness as a laxative. You would think that castor oil must have had great success as its history goes back to circa 1550 b.c. Castor oil was found in practically all households to drive one to the bathroom to do his or her business, back in the day.
Many readers of this column relied on cod liver oil, citrate drinks or citrate products to deal with constipation. In fact, I know of some people who still use these products.
One of my friends told me that her mother gave her Lydia E. Pinkham’s vegetable compound to assist in moving her bowels. I understand that medical experts dismissed this as a quack remedy, yet people used it for years. I understand that it is still sold, in a modified form, today.
Then there are remedies found right in one’s own kitchen. Prune juice is a reliable remedy for me. Some old-timers rely on using baking soda for constipation relief. Others rely on using Epsom salt. Something as simple as managing stress is invaluable for avoiding constipation.
For many, coffee is a effective laxative. Eating servings of high-fiber food products or drinking lots of water and other liquids are also proven and reliable products to aid in going to the bathroom. Exercise is also important in helping to regulate one’s bowels.
The remedy that my parents used to aid me when severely constipated was an enema — which I found very disgusting. I can see that brown bag now, hanging in the bathroom; usually over the tub or on the back of the bathroom door. Some of you are old enough to remember these bags, filled with ivory soap and water being pushed up your posterior to aid in cleaning the bowels when you could not do it on your own. This was no fun and was one of the most irritating things that my parents did to me to remedy constipation. While this was how an enema was given in the past, most of you know that more advanced and streamlined enemas are available in drug stores today.
While I recognize that this column provided a bit too much information as I acknowledged in the beginning, perhaps you have picked up a few tidbits that you will find useful if you are not as regulated as you want to be.
Please put this column in a safe place because some of these over-the-counter and home remedies from grandparents and parents can be as effective today as they once were back in the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.