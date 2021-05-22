I remember when the milk man delivered milk to homes. I also recall purchasing soda from the corner store. Most products found in kitchens today are packaged quite differently than they were during my childhood. Like the items mentioned above, nowadays eye glass lenses and picture frames, are made with plastic, not glass. Can you remember back in the day when many products that are packaged in plastic today were packaged in glass?
I am certain that many of you remember bringing in milk that the milkman left at your front door. There were occasions when you dropped the bottle, it broke and milk splattered everywhere. Similar experiences occurred on your way home from the store, as you drank soda from a glass bottle and dropped it in the streets. Two places that my parents emphasized as creating monumental issues with breaking glass were the kitchen and the bathroom. Breaking glass in the bathroom did not occur as frequently as in the kitchen. Other than bathroom products, glass items from downstairs did not find their way into the upstairs bathroom. Breaking glass in the kitchen usually resulted in the meal being discarded. Just a chip of a glass sent the meal into the trash. You may still recall your mother or father sighing when a glass item was broken in the kitchen because of the concern that a piece of glass may have ended up in in the food. I have a vivid memory, at age seven, of breaking a bowl in our kitchen. The scar between my thumb and index finger catches my attention whenever I look at my left hand. I placed a large glass bowl in the refrigerator and in closing the door, I heard a breaking sound. I opened the door, reached in the refrigerator and without looking, ran my hand over the first thing that I encountered. It was the bowl with a large section broken off. Blood went everywhere! I can still hear my mother reminding me that she told me to be careful when handling glass in the kitchen. I take extra care with glass items in the kitchen today because of my mother’s words cautioning me, back in the day.
Perhaps you recall knocking over a picture frame or accidentally dropping a framed picture while hanging it on the wall. In both instances, glass spattered everywhere. So, your next picture frames purchased did not contain glass but plastic or Plexiglas to avoid similar problems. Then there are eye glasses. Bhavin Shah, CEO at Central Vision Opticians, in an online article commented that eyewear made with plastic lenses instead of glass is more desirable; they are much more resistant to breaking. He asks what would happen if someone’s glass lens was struck while being worn and it broke into many shards. He noted that there are many instances of irreparable damage to eyes from broken glass lenses.
Whether you break a glass, plate, picture frame or other glass item, there is always the challenge of picking up all of the broken pieces. Even using a vacuum cleaner, there is always a shard or two that is missed. Many of us walk around our homes barefooted or have young children crawling around on the floor which invites harm.
Several friends shared situations where their work place installed new sliding glass doors only to have workers and visitors mistakenly walk into them. So, stickers or other items were affixed to the sliding doors until they could be replaced with Plexiglas doors. As some of you can attest, these were dangerous situations, back in the day.
I do not know how many of you have experienced or know about the danger of glass shower doors. Years ago, I broke the hinge on my shower door. When I arranged to have it repaired, I was warned to replace the door completely as it was made of glass and glass shower doors are dangerous. I had no idea that glass shower doors and enclosures could shatter, sometimes without warning. I learned that people have been injured, even killed by shattered shower glass doors. Now, federal codes require shower doors to be made of tempered safety glass.
When did manufacturers switch from glass to plastic? The year is unclear. But, the sixties appear to be the time when plastic became widespread. During the fifties, you may recall drinking beer and soda out of glass bottles. A year later, it was plastic or aluminum. You have probably noticed that today many condiments come in plastic containers. Now, almost anything that you can see through comes in plastic containers. Some people consider the environmental impact of glass versus plastic; others opt for glass packaged items as they are convinced that glass packaged food items taste better. Here are some other reasons posted on the internet which claim that glass is better than plastic. In terms of health and safety: plastic is made of toxic endocrine disrupting chemicals; glass is cheaper and can be reused; glass will not melt in the dishwasher; glass is durable and does not impact on the taste of what is stored in the bottle or jar. If you are curious about the origin of glass, know that it dates back to about 2500 BC when it first appeared in the Middle East. As for plastic, it is relatively new in comparison to glass with a history of approximately 100 years. Internet searches on these two items will provide a plethora of information, for those who are interested.
In spite of what I have written highlighting the pluses of plastic, as noted, glass does have some distinct advantages over plastic. But, if given the option of buying products that use plastic, you may want to purchase plastic items in light of the challenges that many of us faced with glass products, back in the day.
