On June 11, I attended the homegoing service of my friend, Salem church member and fraternity Brother, Lonnie Harris Moore Jr. During the reflections and remembrances portion of the service, his son, Lonnie Moore III spoke about the impactful role his father played in his growth and development. As I listened, I thought about this day, Father’s Day, which will be Lonnie Moore III’s first Father’s Day without his father in his life. Like many of you, I have been down this road and the first Father’s Day without my father was most difficult. In an email to Lonnie, III, shortly after his father’s death, I shared the same advice I have given others following the loss of a loved one. I told Lonnie, III, “Hold on to the memories.” On this Father’s Day, I encourage those without a father in your life today to resurrect the fond memories that you shared with your father, back in the day.
I am appalled by the violence occurring in our communities today. Obviously, it is out of control. News reports of these violent incidents, lead me to conclude that the perpetrators of these incidents lack a strong role model, a father, in their lives. In a Father’s Day column of years ago, I referenced the violence in our neighborhoods. Back then, I pointed out that the reactions by our politicians and activists were predictable. Today, the same recommendations are given to address the problem: more police on the streets, additional restrictions on gun purchases, tougher judges and more prisons. On this Father’s Day, I again reach back to the days when our fathers played a significant role in creating strong family environments. Fatherly love and disciplines were instrumental in shaping our lives, back in the day.
Our behaviors, thoughts and personalities have been influenced by both our fathers and mothers. It would not have been possible in the past for a teenager or young adult to have a gun in the home without it being discovered by a parent, in particular, one’s father. No hiding place would have escaped the scrutiny of a father. Growing up with a father like mine or Lonnie Moore III’s, reminded me that parents had no rules regarding privacy for their children.
As long as you lived with your parents, you followed their rules; everyone and everything was under their scrutiny. We sometimes observe practices and hear words from our youth which make us question if guidelines have been established for their behaviors. For example, we see ten-year-olds with their pants hanging below their posteriors. Then there is the prolific use of profanity; even among those quite young. So, what did our old folks used to say? “If you lie down with dogs, you will get up with fleas.” Fathers were aware of their children’s associates when I was growing up. Most of us heard words from our fathers such as, “As long as you live under my roof you will do as I say.” Or “Shut up or I’ll give you something to cry about.” It was not just the threat of physical contact from fathers that let children know who was in charge.
I cannot tell you the last time I heard someone say that they were “on punishment.” Some of you recall arranging to go out with a friend, only to find out that they could not go with you because the friend was on punishment or “grounded.” Perhaps these things worked in the past but do they work today? But it was not just discipline that kept us in order in the past; it was the mandated chores and the insistence that we dress in a way that was appropriate. We also heard and demonstrated love, affection, care, honesty, integrity, responsibility, and many endearing terms that made little boys and girls grow into good men and women. These values were instilled in us at vary young ages. They came, not only from lessons taught, but by examples lead. We knew and practiced behaviors that were right because our fathers helped us understand and internalize these things, back in the day.
Families today are often not the type of families we knew in the past; too often fathers are not present. It is understood that not all men that have children are fathers. Fathers, as we knew them in the past, were so fundamental to the family structure but too many are missing today. Unfortunately, what we have is what we see today: crime, violence and killings. This situation exists because too many fathers have abandoned their children resulting in our failure to make our young people understand and experience family life. We then have young people with a lack of respect for themselves, as well as a lack of respect for those who are suppose to be in charge. While we could never return to the ways in which fathers disciplined in the past, we can return to the principle of discipline and embrace family values that were so integral to the Black family. So, on this Father’s Day, I suspect that you know men and women that benefited immensely from the guidance and discipline of their fathers. I know one such person extremely well; that person is yours truly. Lonnie Moore III is clearly another. On this Father’s Day, even though my father departed this life back in 1992, his impact is reflected in the man I am. Therefore, I give thanks to my father, as Lonnie Moore III gave thanks to his father in his remarks during his father’s homegoing service, for shaping my life through love and strong discipline, back in the day.
