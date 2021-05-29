You are rushed to the hospital; your condition is serious and you are admitted. Upon release, you receive discharge papers and a statement of copay for your stay. A visit to your primary physician, a specialist or to your dentist could also result in copayments. Yes, the copayment is your responsibility but the insurance card in your possession covers a large percentage of the costs for the hospital stay. However, this was not the case for medical services a few decades ago. What memories do you have of payments for medical expenses, back in the day? What caused me to select this subject for today’s column? A framed bill, for my delivery from The Woman’s Hospital of Philadelphia, at Preston and Parrish Streets in West Philadelphia, hanging in my home was the reason. It shows payments by my parents from June 28, 1939 through January 8, 1940 for prenatal, hospitalization and delivery. Yes, $25 for my birth on December 27, 1939. Not everyone was faced with paying for the birth of a child. My wife was born at home with the aid of a mid-wife. I recall other hospital visits as a child to have my tonsils removed, surgery for hammer toes and torn ligaments in a finger. The bill for my birth indicates that my parents paid for all costs. However, I have no idea how my medical expenses were covered during these other visits and my parents are not around to tell me. I can only assume that they received a bill from the hospital and paid it over time from their limited funds. But as you know, not all families were in a position to pay for medical expenses. How did these families manage? I reached out to others in my age group to see if they had knowledge of how medical expenses were handled when they were growing up. They did not know; they could only guess. Several suggested that I reach out to my senior doctor friends as they would surely know. Good thought! The only problem was these doctors have passed so they are no longer available as a resource. I was reminded that in some cases in the past, families avoided hospital or doctor costs by turning to their own home remedies. For me, castor oil or milk of magnesia was a remedy for a cold, a stomachache or even a cut finger. The hospitalization for torn ligaments in my finger referred to earlier, came as a result of a failed home medical procedure. This injury occurred while playing football when my cousin fell on my hand. With my inability to straighten out one of my fingers, we went to his home where he placed my finger between two popsicle sticks and wrapped it tightly. After a week, there was no change so I was taken to the hospital by my parents. Some of you probably had cuts in the past that would have required stitches today, but it was tape that held the cut tightly closed. Families definitely were creative and used the resources they had in order to avoid medical costs, back in the day. Do you remember the days when doctors lived in our neighborhoods? You could walk down the street to a doctor’s home which housed his office. This contributed significantly to the ease of medical care; treatments were not free but the personal relationship between doctor and families typically allowed for minimal costs or special arrangements for payment. A Tribune employee shared an experience when he required a tooth extraction. He was taken to the home of a neighborhood dentist. The Tribune employee was led to the basement where there was a dental chair. He recalls the dentist removing his tooth with a pair of pliers as his father held his hand over his eyes and tightly held his head. Yes, there was a minimal charge for this procedure. However, costs were not always the key issue. Race also played a role. One of my church members told me that her children were born at a Montgomery County Hospital, not in the main hospital but in a section referred to as “the porch,” a section just for Blacks. As I dug deeper into the issue of payment for medical expenses, I conducted an Internet search of payments, back in the day. Medicine was fairly rudimentary during colonial times. But there were notable developments over the years: the first medical society in Boston in 1735; the first general hospital in 1750 in Philadelphia; the first American M.D. degree awarded by King’s College in New York in 1770; the Hospital Corps established after the Civil War; the War Risk Insurance Act covered military servicemen and eventually dependents; Baylor Hospital in Dallas, Texas creating a program which gave birth to Blue Cross/Blue Shield; Henry Kaiser, a leading industrialist providing pre-paid health care to his employees and other companies followed; the Wagner-Murray-Dingell Bill which was introduced in 1943 to provide universal health care through a payroll tax which failed; and, Presidents Franklin Roosevelt and Harry Truman focused on national health insurance programs which also failed. The Philadelphia General Hospital met the needs of many without resources to pay their expenses. So, the battle for affordable health care has continued up until 2020 with some tinkering by Presidents Nixon, Kennedy, Reagan, Clinton, and Obama but for many it remains out of reach just as it did, back in the day. If you have the need to go to a hospital, doctor or dentist today, hopefully you have free or affordable health care or a large bank account. You definitely do not want to be left to rely on how you received services, back in the day.
