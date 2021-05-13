Mobile telephones have significantly changed our lives. Given their popularity, you would think that they have always been available. Not so! In fact, the mobile or cellular telephone was not an option, for many of us, when we were growing up. It was 1947, when Dr. Martin Cooper introduced the cellular telephone. Dr. Cooper, a former general manager for the systems division at Motorola is considered the inventor of the first modern portable handset. He made his first mobile telephone call in April of 1973. “Urban legend” contends that a Black American inventor, Henry Sampson, invented the mobile telephone. Like most positive things in the history of Black folk, this is disputed. Remember the Nigerian proverb, from previous columns, “Until the lions have their own storytellers, the tale of the hunt shall always favor the hunter.” Henry Sampson, however, is recognized as a brilliant and accomplished inventor and also for inventing another type of cell, the Gamma-Electrical Cell. The evolution of the cellular phone from a telephone, to a product with all of its features today, justified revisiting the mobile telephone. Traveling back in the day, what memories do you have of life before the mobile telephone?
There are many circumstances when the mobile telephone has come to our rescue. It's especially useful when you are driving and become lost. In the past, you stopped at a pay telephone for help, a gas station for a map or asked a stranger for directions. Perhaps you recall days when you had a flat tire. Things may have been worse if you were dressed up in your finest and it was raining. Back in the day, you may have hung a white handkerchief out of the window hoping that a tow truck would come by and provide assistance. Perhaps you pulled yourself out of your car, dragged your spare time out of the automobile and proceeded to change your tire in the pouring rain. Sometimes, this occurred after dark and no flashlight was available. Sounds familiar! Today, you sit in the comfort of your car, pull out your mobile telephone and make a call for road service. Yes, you could get road service in the past but the big question was how to get the road service to you. It is the mobile telephone that makes the difference today. Getting road service was a challenge, back in the day.
Think about how easy it is to be reached by others today. In the past when not at home and a call was made to you, it was picked up by your answering machine or it simply went unanswered. Today, you can have call forwarding on your home telephone to your mobile telephone or receive calls directly on your mobile telephone. Just think what our parents would have given, when we were growing up, for mobile telephones. It would have been ideal for keeping tabs on us. Did you have long distance telephone bills of $100.00 or $200.00 a month in the past? Today, your mobile telephone enables you to make long distance calls as part of your calling plan. Some people have abandoned the traditional landline telephone and rely totally on the mobile telephone for service. Do you recall how you complained about telephone charges that were applied to your hotel bill when you traveled in the past? Those days have disappeared as mobile telephones are often used during hotel stays.
So, what type of mobile telephone did you have, back in the day? Can you describe your first mobile telephone? If your mobile telephone was like mine, it was a car phone that became portable. I still remember, since it was not that long ago, having my mobile telephone wired in the trunk with a required, antenna on my automobile. In order to carry it with me once I exited my automobile, I had to disconnect some wires, reconnect them to another base, and place it in a bag carried over my shoulder. It was about the size of a cigar box. You may recall advancements to what was called “the bag mobile telephone.” Most of us had a “bag mobile telephone” some years ago. It resembled a small shoulder pocketbook. It was very awkward and inconvenient to carry around. Yet, it was better than trying to locate the nearest pay telephone. The mobile telephone that we have today can fit into the pocket of ones’ shirt or into a lady's handbag which is quite different than those from, back in the day.
Today, the mobile telephone is more than just a telephone. Just think of the many benefits, other than telephone calls, associated with a mobile telephone. In print or by voice, you can get emails, text messages, driving directions, your calendar, control your home security system, adjust your home temperatures, check the weather, take and store photographs, pat bills, complete banking tasks, use a calculator, check sports scores and watch events, check your health records, keep notes, look at YouTube, search through Google, use a dictionary and operate a flashlight. These are but a few as the benefits of your mobile telephone are endless through the addition of many Apps!
Today, life without a mobile telephone would be challenging for most of us. Speaking for myself, I do not believe that I could survive without one. So, I invite you to reflect on the many things that you do daily that would be impossible or much more challenging to accomplish if you were without a mobile telephone or owned a version that only served as a telephone like most mobile telephones, back in the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.