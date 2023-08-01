Construction workers

Construction workers prepare a recently poured concrete foundation in Boston.

— AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File

 Michael Dwyer

When 13 Republican attorneys general issued a letter to Fortune 100 companies threatening legal consequences for their diversity, equity and inclusion efforts recently, they especially singled out attempts to increase the representation of Black talent. DEI initiatives were misrepresented as racial quotas and a form of discrimination — a word repeated more than 30 times.

Following last month’s Supreme Court decision banning the consideration of race in college admissions, the letter underscored the growing threat of backlash against Black talent across different sectors. It was sent to companies in the same week that esteemed journalist Kathleen McElroy’s appointment to reinvigorate the journalism school at Texas A&M University, which initially inspired fanfare in June, ignited a firestorm.

Anna Branch is a professor of sociology and senior vice president for equity at Rutgers University. She is the co-author of “Work in Black and White: Striving for the American Dream.” Bloomberg Opinion

