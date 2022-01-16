What race-based assault is common to legendary civil rights activist the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., recently deceased Harvard Law School Professor Lani Guinier and Critical Race Theory (CRT) — the analytical framework some academicians use to dissect institutional racism in America?
Intense, irrational ire from mainly white conservatives bent on blocking both racial progress and any recognition of the realities of racism embedded at all levels of American society.
Dr. King endured constant vitriol and violence during his all too brief career that ended in April 1968 at age 39. A fatal shot from an assassin’s rifle severed King’s spinal cord as he stood on the balcony of a motel in Memphis, Tennessee. King had staged his first protest against discrimination in June 1950 at a café in Maple Shade, N.J., 13 miles outside Philadelphia.
King utilized nonviolent campaigns to break what he described as the “chains of discrimination” that crippled life for African Americans during his fabled 1963 “Dream” speech in Washington, D.C. King’s peaceful protests contrasted sharply with the violent, predominately white mob that invaded the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Those invaders were intent on overturning the lawful election that ended the presidency of Donald Trump, a self-proclaimed White Nationalist.
Professor Lani Guinier, who died this month at the age of 71, endured a vicious onslaught in 1993. Those attacks came from politicians and press pundits when then-President Bill Clinton nominated the distinguished equal rights attorney to head the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Justice Department. That onslaught against Guinier caused Clinton to cave. Clinton withdrew the nomination for Guinier to head the Civil Rights Division where she once served as a top assistant. Clinton and Guinier were friends since their days as students at the Yale Law School.
During that onslaught on Guinier in late spring 1993, opponents pilloried the then-University of Pennsylvania law professor as a quota queen and a reverse racist. Those false characterizations of Guinier mirrored earlier smears on King who opponents lambasted as a liar, con man and a communist.
It’s hypocritical how conservatives who still castigate King as a communist remained silent when former President Trump constantly cozied up to the leader of communist Russia, Vladimir Putin. Trump even defended that dictator.
Hypocrisy was also evident in miscasting Guinier as a quota queen. Philadelphia-area Republicans who assailed Guinier remained silent about the quota still contained in Philadelphia’s Home Rule Charter. That quota benefits Republicans. Two of City Council’s seven Council-At-Large positions are guaranteed to Republicans in Article II, Chapter 1, Section 2-101 of the Charter. Republicans get those At-Large seats despite receiving fewer votes than Democratic At-Large candidates.
A “manufactured controversy” is how a June 1993 editorial in The Philadelphia Tribune termed the assault on Guinier’s nomination. That phrase is applicable to the current assault on CRT.
Conservatives behind the anti-CRT campaign have riled white parents with fraudulent claims that their K-12 children confront an existential threat from forced CRT indoctrination. There is no CRT indoctrination because there is no CRT instruction in 99.9% of K-12 classrooms nationwide.
Manufactured controversy?
Consider the fact that in 2021 the phrase Critical Race Theory appeared in U.S. newspapers more than 6,000 times, far more than the 1,361 newspaper mentions in the prior 21 years.
Reality: Anti-CRT campaigns are the latest round of “white backlash” in America. A few decades ago, this backlash assailed affirmative action as reverse discrimination against whites. Affirmative action was introduced to remediate America’s apartheid that legally gave advantages to generations of whites.
The roots of CRT date from a few years after Dr. King’s murder. CRT evolved from detailed examinations of racism embedded in America’s legal system conducted by legal scholar and law school dean, Derrick Bell. In 1971, Bell, who was born in Pittsburgh, became the first Black tenured law professor at the Harvard Law School. Bell launched a protest 20 years later demanding tenured positions at Harvard Law for Black females.
Bell lost his Harvard Law position due to his protest for racial/gender equity. In 1998, Harvard Law hired Lani Guinier as its first tenured Black female professor.
The fact that anti-CRT campaigners seize a famous passage from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “Dream” speech for defense of their onslaught is proof that those campaigners need more understanding about the history of racism, not less.
CRT opponents cite King’s wish for people being judged by the “content of their character” not their skin color to justify their claim that any instruction about diversity is divisive racism.
These campaigners are obviously oblivious to the fact that before King articulated that “Dream” his speech contained a searing analysis of the nightmares Blacks experience from the ravages of institutional racism that is sanctioned by law. Items King castigated in that ’63 speech like voter suppression, police brutality and economic inequities persist today.
An observation King made in a book published in 1963 provides strong rebuttal to CRT opponents and others who proclaim they know evils inherent in any instruction about institutional racism.
Dr. King, in a sermon contained in that book, said: “Nothing in all the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.